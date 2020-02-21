Extravagant, strange and confusing: the best photos of MLB spring training

Some baseball players try to look serious and worthy in their photos, to convey the importance of the moment. Others may smile or try to appear threatening to intimidate the competition.

%MINIFYHTMLe2a496e584861fb47fcbd247d5b7810d11% %MINIFYHTMLe2a496e584861fb47fcbd247d5b7810d12%

And some just have too much fun with him.

RIVERA: Qualification of the low season of each MLB team

Here is a summary of this year's weirdest photos of MLB spring training.

Baseball, fruit of life

Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks bites a delicious baseball as if it were an apple.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d1/c6/liam-hendriks-spring-training_1ebzaa2u1duo13631biwckv0m.jpg?t=1692146928,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



When they said baseballs were squeezed last year, I didn't think it was that literal.

Are they informants?

Dodgers relievers Kenley Jansen and Joe Kelly, gardener Cody Bellinger and third baseman Justin Turner went to the "documentary interview but keeping his face hidden to protect his identity."

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ce/29/kenley-jansen-spring-training_l8es66n8z81u1wwinymuof0lx.jpg?t=1693148896,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a0/bb/joe-kelly-spring-training_fqaf8pr2eupn1dzk7bg3zs4je.jpg?t=1693146800,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/16/5b/cody-bellinger-spring-training_vesjbrqvs741xt01oycz3n8h.jpg?t=1693147864,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/dd/f/justin-turner-spring-training_179iebb6n8e041mx58am9omd4n.jpg?t=1693147864,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The best prospect of the Cubs, Miguel Amaya, took him too far. That could be anyone in that picture!

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/50/3d/miguel-amaya_1qo3rkacal76h12h7hb7axooy3.jpg?t=1690755440,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



They have that shine

The Dodgers definitely had a monopoly on strange photos this year. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and David Price seemed to be holding a bright baseball in their gloves. Probably easier to watch at night games?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c1/24/price-kershaw-spring-training_14hos66ls8vrj1gewdf7fgmvyr.png?t=1691137344,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



It also seems that they are holding that bright sphere that Donald Trump contained in 2017.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e5/da/trump-orb_o6luplxjie0d1hhyx49ifbyo5.jpg?t=1692645280,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Meanwhile, Kelly and Turner were the beauty of the ball.

Old School

The Brewers took out jean jackets and bad school portraits for some back 80s photos. Gnarly, guys.

Blink once for help

Astros minor league pitcher Jared Hughes probed Twitter what he should look like, and he gave us what he is supposed to be "angry,quot;, but he really seems to be trying to warn you with his eyes that the KILLER IS INSIDE THE HOUSE! It is right behind you!

Hughes is a perennial weird spring training contender, as evidenced here:

They grow up so fast

The Giants had their first day of kindergarten! *

* spring training

& # 39; What's going on? Where am I?

Rockies closer Wade Davis seems … very confused.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/35/23/wade-davis-spring-training_xc1tjc3aj10h1lg4sdkm8kb31.jpg?t=1690818408,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



"What is this in my hand? A baseball?"

Or maybe he is giving us his best Clint Eastwood.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4d/29/clint-eastwood_101149wnidzjq15l09nk3822tc.jpg?t=1692844376,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



If you build it …

The Yankees brought, um, a cornfield for the day of the photo. You know, because New York has many cornfields.

Is the "Baby Bombers,quot; being renamed "Children of the Corn,quot;? The one who walks between the shots?

It is probably a link to the game they will play in the Field of Dreams later this season, but, hey, we can still guess.

Back in the chair

Fathers pitcher Chris Paddack is taking his horse to the road in the old town. Howdy partner.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/14/c6/chris-paddack-spring-training_1nvioc7gfeacp1wyo2l6kvu2s2.jpg?t=1710126736,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



It makes sense that a guy named Paddack has the horses in the back.

Relatable, true love

Finally, we have the Royals receiver, Salvador Pérez, who is giving his bat a big kiss

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2c/b1/salvador-perez_1hj7kpmt43lb31rjmiloe4jj18.jpg?t=1692911800,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



We're glad baseball has come back too, Salvy.