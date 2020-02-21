Everything you need to know about the Minnesota presidential primaries on March 3 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb70d98ad017a2b0435833a0c4e8683ff11% %MINIFYHTMLb70d98ad017a2b0435833a0c4e8683ff12%

Minnesotans will vote in the presidential primaries on March 3 for the first time in decades. It is part of a Super Tuesday confrontation for national Democrats that could be of great help in determining your official candidate.

Seventy-five delegates from the Minnesota National Convention are at stake and 1,357 in general in the 14 states and 2 territories that hold primaries that day. That is 35% of all delegates to the Democratic convention at the National Party Convention in Milwaukee this summer.

In recent decades, Minnesotans have elected their presidential candidates through a caucus system. Unlike the primaries, a committee is more a discussion, as it requires voters to publicly debate with their neighbors about which candidate (s) should be presidential delegates for their constituency.

Almost all assemblies throughout the state are held at the same time, usually at night.

Critics of the caucus system find that the process is unfair, which limits voters who can work at night, do not have transportation or simply cannot vote that day.

In 2016, legislation was passed to establish a presidential primary in Minnesota. The impulse to replace the caucus system came after voters expressed frustration with overcrowding and long lines at caucus sites throughout the state.

A primary also grants presidential delegates to the candidates, but it does so through a more traditional election where voters cast their votes in private. In the national conventions of each party, those delegates then choose a candidate for their party.

So how will things be different on March 3?

Well, for starters, voters will now have more flexibility.

"Instead of having only one hour to vote, Minnesotans will now have access to many of the benefits they expect from our regular election process," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in 2016 after the legislation was passed. . To make the change

On March 3, Minnesota voters will be able to visit their polling place at a convenient time for them. They also have the option to vote absentee, or vote before March 3 when requesting an absentee ballot.

Another major change is that voters should identify which party they plan to vote in general elections.

Both parties will have their own ballot and the ballot chosen by the voters will be publicly registered. That information is provided to the presidency of each important political party; however, the specific candidate that a voter selected will not be documented.

How to vote early in Minnesota

Are you worried that you will not arrive at your voting table on election day? No problem!

There are two ways to vote early in Minnesota. Both involve an absentee ballot.

The first way to vote early involves going to your local county election office in person. There, election officials will give you an absentee ballot to complete directly.

For the second method, you can mail your absentee ballot. After requesting an absentee ballot online, the county elections office will send you one, which you can complete and return by mail, fax or email.

Changing your vote

If you voted before but want to change your mind, you can request a replacement ballot up to seven days before the presidential Primary.

You can go to the Early Voting Center and request to complete a new absentee ballot. Election officials will ruin your previous ballot and register your new vote.

What else should I consider?

Now that Minnesota holds a primary to determine its presidential delegates, the cost of holding the elections lies with the taxpayers. According to a survey by the Secretary of State's office, the cost of administering the Presidential Nomination Primary is $ 11.9 million.

In comparison, under a caucus system, each major political party is expected to charge its caucus bill.

Another thing to keep in mind, if your precinct grants presidential delegates to a candidate who leaves the race, those delegates are still bound to that candidate, according to the Minnesota DFL. The exception to this rule is if a dismissed candidate releases his delegates, which allows him to vote freely in the National Convention.

Will there be other offices on my ballot?

No. On March 3, Minnesotans will only vote for a presidential candidate to represent their party in November. A separate primary will be held in August for other state offices.

In addition, the state will still maintain electoral committees for third-party businesses. This will take place on Tuesday, February 25. For more information, click here.

The Minnesota presidential primaries are held on Super Tuesday, when the largest number of states hold presidential primaries or assemblies. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will hold primaries on March 3. More than a third of Democratic delegates are at stake that day.

For more information on the Minnesota presidential primary elections, see our voter resources below:

