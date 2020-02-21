Everything we know about Michael Jackson's youngest son, Blanket

Hussein Samir / SIPA; Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images
The most memorable vision of the world of Jackson blanket It was strange to any standard, leaving aside the peculiarities of his father.
On November 19, 2002, Miguel Jackson He took his 9-month-old son, born as Prince Michael Jackson II, to the balcony of his suite at the Adlon Hotel in Berlin and proceeded to hold him on the railing to show him before his enthusiastic fans like a horde of angled photographers to take a Look at the third son of the pop icon. A towel covered the baby's face all the time.
Jackson could have proudly imagined a Lion King At the time, and ironically, I was in Germany to accept an award in honor of his lifelong commitment to help children, but the incident caused outraged headlines around the world and even inspired a tragic argument in 2003 Law episode.
"I don't offer excuses for what happened," Jackson said in a statement, as concerns about his physical condition as a father reached a high point within 24 hours. "I was caught in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children."
However, curiosities had barely begun when it came to Jackson's upbringing style and it was only after his death in 2009 that images of him as a "normal father,quot; began to emerge, thanks to the loving memories shared by his two children greater. , Prince jackson (born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.) and Paris Jackson(Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson).
Jackson's youngest, that little baby who was so memorably introduced to the world, is now 18 years old. A few years ago, he abandoned the nickname "Manta,quot; and began to go through Bigi. He loves movies, "he really likes comics and the world of comics," a source told E! News recently, and is living that normal teenage life, neglecting the amazing family history.
He attends high school and is "especially tight,quot; with older brother Prince, although the three brothers are close, the source added.
"I think with any brother, you know, you grow up in a situation and factors that are very similar," Prince said. Access Hollywood in October on the benefit of "Thriller Night,quot; which he organized at the family home in Encino, California, for his foundation, Healing Los Angeles. "As in that situation, you have a bond with them because nobody else really understands how you grew up or how you grew up. But they understand you 100% and it's a very raw and unfiltered relationship."
"And especially when there are many people who do not have the best intentions for you, it is very easy to get caught up in many false personalities, so I think it only makes us stronger as brothers to have that bond, have a very real relationship and a relationship raw between us, we know it's always love. "
While Jackson's efforts to protect the privacy of his children do not really seem so strange in hindsight, at that time his efforts, especially to make children wear masks in public, were only added to the eccentric image of the artist. After being acquitted of charges of sexual abuse of minors after a circus in 2005, Jackson would spend the rest of his life distrusting the media.
But Jackson's relationship with fame was always complicated, since both the world's biggest star at one time and a sometimes childish man who never had the opportunity to grow properly after being pushed into public light, the fortune of his family was placed directly on his shoulders extraordinarily talented, with just 6 years. Later he wanted his own children to have a chance in childhood.
"My dad talked to me like an adult. He told us that the reason for the masks was that he wanted us to have our own life without him," Prince told Los Angeles Times in a rare interview in November 2016.
"I don't think I ever thought if other children lived like this when I was younger. But once I knew who it was, I realized that it wasn't normal. I remember being in Disneyland and I went to the window and there all these fans greeted me and they took pictures of me. I thought it was normal, so I just returned the greeting … You could say that my whole life has been unconventional. I really love that, and that's all I've known. "
Prince Michael, 23, graduated from Loyola Marymount University last year and has focused on philanthropy, while Paris, 21, has been modeling and acting with her boyfriend. Gabriel Glenn in his band The soundflowers. More than 10 years after the tragedy has taken them to a different type of focus than they were already under, they are both solving what kind of public life they want to lead, knowing more than anything how difficult the balance is. Once you have chosen to pursue a career in any type of entertainment and fame, you are practically integrated into your DNA.
"My dad cried at night," said Paris Rolling Stone in early 2017, remembering how Michael Jackson would speak frankly with her and Prince about the trial and the accusations against him.
"Imagine your parents crying for the world that hates him for something he didn't do. And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. Seeing my whole world sore, I began to hate him for what they were doing. I tell him, & # 39; How can people be so bad? & # 39; "
She added: "He didn't fool us. You try to give children the best childhood possible. But you also have to prepare them for the world of shit."
All of which has also made the duo particularly protective of their younger brother, who remains the least visible member of the Michael Jackson family tree branch. When Paris published a photo of her with both brothers at Christmas in 2017, it was the first sanctioned photo that the public had seen of Bigi in several years.
Bigi, then known as Blanket, was only 7 years old when his father died on June 25, 2009. It was at the great star-filled monument of Jackson held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles that the world really first saw the Children of the artist. . Easily, the most heartbreaking moment was 11-year-old Paris, which informed a world until then quite skeptical with its voice never heard before: "I just wanted to say that, since I was born, Dad has been the best father you could ever imagine And I just wanted to say that I love him so much. "
Blanket, who sat in the front row with his brothers and grandparents, grabbed a program and a Michael Jackson doll.
The three children were entrusted to the care of their paternal grandmother. Katherine jackson, with whom Michael had been extremely close.
In addition to Katherine (she and her husband Joe jackson he remained married but had lived separately for years before he died in 2018) there were a lot of aunts, uncles and cousins who gathered around him, but Prince, Paris and Blanket had their own challenges to adapt to their new world without their father, who had been his constant companion.
They had been educated at home when they lived with their father at their Neverland ranch and in the extensive family complex in Encino, designated "the Hayvenhurst House,quot;, but enrolled in a private school after his death.
"Children are doing very well," Aunt La Toya Jackson he told The Daily Beast in 2011. "Michael put on masks to protect them and keep them safe from anyone who wanted to hurt him. He is gone now. The first thing my mother did was tell them: & # 39; Today we are unmasking you. Today the masks are removed. "
Katherine, fully funded by Michael's burgeoning heritage, finally moved the children to a gated community near Calabasas. Prince graduated from Buckley School (former famous students include Paris HiltonY Alyssa Milano) and then enrolled in Loyola Marymount, with the intention of specializing in film but choosing business instead. Paris suffered from depression and, after several suicide attempts, of which she has spoken frankly, spent her second and a half year of high school at a therapeutic school in Utah. Paris graduated from high school in 2015 and enrolled briefly in community college before deciding that she would prefer to go to work; IMG Models signed it in 2017 and recently participated in Jean-Paul Gaultier's latest couture show in Paris last month.
He met her and Prince's biological mother, Debbie Rowe, when he was 13, and although Prince has kept his distance, Paris has maintained a relationship. He showed up next to the former nurse when Rowe was fighting breast cancer in 2016, and Rowe was in the audience at one of the Paris shows last year.
And then … Blanket. Even his nickname claimed that it would be considered an enigma.
"It's an expression I use with my family and my employees," Michael Jackson explained to the nickname in an interview. "I mean, & # 39; you should cover me, you should cover it with something & # 39 ;, which means that a blanket is a blessing. It's a way of showing love and affection." Meanwhile, the identity of Blanket's biological mother was never revealed.
"I used a surrogate mother and my own sperm," Jackson said, according to J. Randy Taraborrelli Michael Jackson: Madness, magic, the whole story. "She doesn't know me and I don't know her. I didn't care what race she was as long as she was healthy and her vision was good. And her intellect: she wanted to know how smart she is."
After his almost literal presentation when he was 7, Blanket occasionally appeared with Paris and Prince at events in honor of his father, such as the 2011 premiere of Cirque du Soleil & # 39; s Michael Jackson: the immortal world tour in Las Vegas and a tribute concert in 2013, when the three took the stage to present a satellite presentation Beyoncé.
But as his brother and sister grew older and moved away from the family home in Calabasas (although not far away), Blanket simply became a teenager and his family helped him lead a private life.
"They always say: & # 39; Time heals & # 39;" said Paris Rolling Stone. "But it really doesn't. You just get used to it."
In 2012, after Katherine Jackson lost contact with her grandchildren for 10 days, which caused a dramatic family rift that took a while to establish, the cousin of the children then 34 years old T.J. Jackson (the youngest son of Michael's brother Tito jackson) was appointed co-guardian of Blanket, Paris and Prince, with the blessing of his grandmother.
Katherine submitted the documentation to transfer the full guardianship to T.J., who is a married father of four children and stepfather of two, in October 2017.
"Given his own age and the fact that the Younger Child is now 15 years old, Katherine feels that TJ can assume all the necessary responsibilities of the guardianship of the Younger Child," said lawyer Ryan G. Baker in a statement to E! News at that time, with Blanket being the "Minor Child,quot; remaining.
In the controversial 2017 Lifetime biopic Looking for Neverland, based on a book written by two of Jackson's former bodyguards, there was much talk about the teenager who wanted to get rid of the nickname "Blanket,quot; forever.
A source said Persons That May the teenager, despite the most public struggles in Paris, "had most of the problems to adapt after Michael's death," acting "very lost and extremely annoying." But he has long settled in regular school life, playing sports and going out with friends.
No individual family member, including any of his children, commented on the biographical film Lifetime, but a statement of Jackson's inheritance made it clear that none of them were involved in the making of the film in any way (according to reports , Paris rejected an invitation to visit the set), nor did they approve any project, including the film, that sought to "exploit Michael's legacy."
The launch last year of the documentary. Leaving Never, which resulted in the state of Jackson suing HBO for allegedly breaking a decades-long agreement not to belittle the artist (the two sides are still fighting), tested the resolution of their children. But his memories of his father remain immaculate.
"My brother and sister, we have all faced each other differently. I have improved as I get older," Prince told The times of L.A. in 2016
Prince and Paris have set out to greet the media in a balanced way, to restart the story that was out of control both when his father was alive and for years after his death. They have remained fiercely protective of their legacy and have spoken kindly about the ways in which they have chosen to honor it. Both have also decorated their bodies with several tattoos of parental importance, and last year they represented their father in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Motown held in Beverly Hills.
As for his youngest son, Prince Michael II, whom he called Blanket, Michael Jackson would be happy to know that the 18-year-old at least had the opportunity to really be a child. He has traveled to Japan and Italy with the family of Prince and T.J., and last May he and Prince recorded a film critic program on YouTube with their cousin. Taj jackson (Brother of T.J.). Naturally, the comic book fan Bigi started with Avengers Final Game and the Marvel universe.
"My brother has a really unique talent to tell you, even a movie he hasn't seen, he'll tell you in what year he came out," Prince said. Tonight entertainment in October. "He knows the director, the staff, the crew, all those behind him that you wouldn't know. He really thinks and studies about cinema in a different way than you would notice and that comes with his education with my father encouraging him to study . movie.
"We had a film teacher at a very young age. So it was really his idea and he was defending behind that. I feel I have an outgoing personality that lightens the mood a bit and then Taj is a fantastic mediator, where we we balance each other. "
Prince initially said they were releasing a full movie review channel, but that is the only episode they have published to date.
Maybe Bigi will want to rely on his love for movies more regularly once he has finished high school. But in the meantime, it is the teenager who is closest to normal, and that is what his father wanted from the beginning.
(Originally posted on December 26, 2017 at 1:15 p.m. PT)
