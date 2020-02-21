Everything we know about Michael Jackson's youngest son, Blanket

However, curiosities had barely begun when it came to Jackson's upbringing style and it was only after his death in 2009 that images of him as a "normal father,quot; began to emerge, thanks to the loving memories shared by his two children greater. , Prince jackson (born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.) and Paris Jackson(Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson).

Jackson's youngest, that little baby who was so memorably introduced to the world, is now 18 years old. A few years ago, he abandoned the nickname "Manta,quot; and began to go through Bigi. He loves movies, "he really likes comics and the world of comics," a source told E! News recently, and is living that normal teenage life, neglecting the amazing family history.

He attends high school and is "especially tight,quot; with older brother Prince, although the three brothers are close, the source added.

"I think with any brother, you know, you grow up in a situation and factors that are very similar," Prince said. Access Hollywood in October on the benefit of "Thriller Night,quot; which he organized at the family home in Encino, California, for his foundation, Healing Los Angeles. "As in that situation, you have a bond with them because nobody else really understands how you grew up or how you grew up. But they understand you 100% and it's a very raw and unfiltered relationship."