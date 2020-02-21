Every hot question about love is blind

Yes Married at first sight Y Love island had a baby, it would look a lot like Love is blind, our latest Netflix obsession.

The three-week series of events began last week, with the broadcast giant dropping the first five episodes of the reality dating experiment that tests the old question (and the host of the question Vanessa Lachey He loves to ask rhetorically): Is love really blind? Yes, Love is blind, which comes from the same production company behind Married at first sight, seven year change and many of his other guilty pleasure series, asked singles in Atlanta to sign up for the last relationship experiment, to see if they could commit to someone before seeing how they look.

And guess what? Six couples did exactly that at the end of the first part of the experiment, and the engaged couples left to enjoy a romantic vacation in Mexico to celebrate their impending weddings in just four weeks.