Every hot question about love is blind

Yes Married at first sight Y Love island had a baby, it would look a lot like Love is blind, our latest Netflix obsession.
The three-week series of events began last week, with the broadcast giant dropping the first five episodes of the reality dating experiment that tests the old question (and the host of the question Vanessa Lachey He loves to ask rhetorically): Is love really blind? Yes, Love is blind, which comes from the same production company behind Married at first sight, seven year change and many of his other guilty pleasure series, asked singles in Atlanta to sign up for the last relationship experiment, to see if they could commit to someone before seeing how they look.
And guess what? Six couples did exactly that at the end of the first part of the experiment, and the engaged couples left to enjoy a romantic vacation in Mexico to celebrate their impending weddings in just four weeks.
Unfortunately, a couple did not even reach the end of the previous honeymoon, and now there are five couples left to discover if love is blind and if you can find the love of your life without being seen in the next batch of episodes. That fell at midnight.
Naturally, binge lovers and reality show lovers couldn't get enough of the series, and they had a lot of questions about how the dating process really worked on the show before the proposals. Then we decided to get Love is blind creator Chris Coelen on the phone to answer all our burning questions about the cast, the dating process and, you know, all those other singles who apparently didn't find love in the capsules …
What did the cast really know about the program and the concept when they signed up?
Basically, they knew what they were enrolling for: an experiment to test whether or not they could fall in love based solely on an emotional connection. But they were told that had propose and reach the altar if they formed a connection with someone?
"I think it's important to say that there were no expectations, that nobody had to do anything," Coelen emphasized. "The decisions they made were all yours, completely yours. It's very different from a program like Married at first sight, where is it like, & # 39; Hey, if you're registering you're going to marry a stranger & # 39 ;. This was not that at all. "
He continued: "The goal is to try to find someone who is there for the same reason, who wants to be loved for who they are. If you do, the idea is that over time you are there, if you really fall in love, it could be the person with whom you ask to spend the rest of your life. And they knew it, and they knew that if they found someone they would be compromised without being seen, that was part of the deal and that they would do it. Having a wedding date that would set four weeks later. "
How long did the initial shoot, before the proposals and the first looks?
The cast spent 10 days in the capsules.
And how many people were chosen to enter the appointment capsules at the beginning?
While viewers did not refer to many of them, Coelen revealed that 40-50 applicants were part of the initial cast. But over the course of the 10-day period, some singles were fired.
"It became clear as the process progressed, from that large group of people, that there were some people who gravitated towards others," Coelen revealed. "There was a certain point where we reduced the number of people just to focus internally on the people who were really connecting, to give them more time. At that time, we ended up having 20 to 25 people in the capsules."
How were the dates established during the filming part?
To begin with, the producers established a quick dating style rotation, with everyone spending 8-10 minutes with each person of the opposite sex.
"At the beginning, only from a practical point of view, we have to give them certain time limits so that we can overcome them and have the opportunity to talk to everyone … where they just know each other."
From there, there were no limitations on who he could talk to, when he could talk to them and for how long, as long as a production intermediary set it up, since they couldn't communicate with each other outside the capsules.
"They were allowed to talk to anyone at any time they wanted. They chose the people they wanted to talk to," Coelen said. "Over time, they were able to spend much more time with a lot of people. That time became more and more prolonged as they went along. Finally, they could talk as long as they wanted as they descended towards the end of that."
In fact, Coelen said that many of the stars often chose to speak "until the wee hours of the morning," giving up sleeping to spend more time together, saying: "People 24 hours a day (only) talked to each other."
With six engaged couples, that means that approximately half of that small group did not remain in the program. What happened?
Ready to drive you crazy? More couples got engaged in the pods! And then the production chose not to continue its journey!
"Originally, we wanted to follow five couples if we had the opportunity to do so, we ended up following six," Coelen said. "We felt we wanted to tell diverse stories frankly. We weren't sure where the stories were going, everyone felt that they had really found the person they wanted to spend their lives with and we had many stories … we just didn't have time in the program to follow them, which is amazing for me. "
Why did you decide to establish the first season in Atlanta?
While it was not explicitly mentioned at the beginning of the series, each of those who participated in the experiment was based in Atlanta. But the decision to establish the inaugural season in the city of Atlanta was purely practical.
"Look, Atlanta has a great production support system. Atlanta, we have worked as a group in the past but not relatively recently," Coelen explained. "Atlanta has one of the biggest stages (Pinewood) in the United States … we put the pods because it is one of the most massive sets I've seen. We needed that kind of space, to be honest, there are very few places you can go There were practical considerations as much as any creative consideration. "
I like Married at first sight, future seasons would probably be established in different cities.
It was the show inspired by Married at first sight?
Something like. Coelen admitted Love is blind It was "a culmination of the things we have learned in different relationship programs,quot; that the production company, Kinetic Content, has done. But they wanted to take things even further by making couples form genuine emotional connections long before exchanging votes.
The genesis of the idea was the idea that everyone wants to be loved for who they are. It's something universal, "Coelen said." One of the ways that relationships go wrong has to do with many superficial things. In general, the success of relationships has to do with the emotional bond that people have and many people talk about how they want to marry their best friend. We liked the idea that if you started with pure love that focused on who that person was, that love could stand the test of time and survive the outside world, especially at a time when there are so many things in that outside world. "
Four new episodes of Love is blind It has just launched on February 20 and the premiere premieres on Netflix on Thursday, February 27.
