Erdogan of Turkey confirms the sending of Syrian fighters to Libya | News

Pro-Turkish Syrians fight in Libya along with military trainers sent by Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted for the first time on Friday.

Turkey supports the UN-recognized National Agreement Government (GNA) based in Tripoli and sent dozens of military training personnel after the two countries signed a series of agreements last year.

"Turkey is there with a training force. There are also people from the Syrian National Army," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, referring to the group of rebels fighting the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The GNA has been under an attack sustained for months by the renegade military commander based in the east, Khalifa Haftar, whose main sponsors include the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt.

Last month, the belligerent parties agreed to a truce and, although there have been violations, they have held two rounds of talks in Geneva.

Meanwhile, Haftar said he would accept a permanent ceasefire if the Syrian "mercenaries,quot; left Libya, and Turkey ended its support for the GNA, according to the RIA news agency.

"A ceasefire (would be) the result of a series of conditions that are met … the withdrawal of Syrian and Turkish mercenaries, the end of the supply of Turkish weapons to Tripoli and the liquidation of terrorist groups," Haftar said Friday .

But Haftar warned that he would not hesitate to use force if his conditions were not met.

New expected conversations

The GNA in Tripoli agreed to resume negotiations on Thursday after suspending talks with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar after rocket attacks in the strategic port of the capital. on Tuesday.

Several rounds of discussions focusing on economic issues, including a fairer distribution of Libyan oil wealth, have also been held in Egypt and Tunisia, while talks aimed at a political solution will begin in Geneva on February 26.

The ceasefire talks between the belligerent parts of Libya are going in the "right direction,quot; as they face obstacles over violations of an arms embargo and the truce declared last month, the UN envoy for Libya said Friday , Ghassan Salame, to the Reuters News Agency.

Salame, in an interview during a break in military talks in Geneva, said he expected political talks to be held in the Swiss city on February 26, but was already working on confidence-building measures.

"In parallel, we are trying to make air travel a little safer in Libya, especially from Mitiga and Misrata. We are also trying to reopen the port to be a safe port," Salame said. "And we are also trying … to help in an exchange of prisoners between the parties."

Random bombardment

Libya has been in crisis since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that killed leader Muammar Gaddafi, with rival armed factions still competing for power.

In the last outbreak of fighting, Haftar launched an offensive in Tripoli last April. But after rapid advances, its forces stagnated at the edges of the capital.

The fight has killed more than 1,000 people and displaced some 140,000, according to the United Nations.

In the In al-Jaraba neighborhood, in downtown Tripoli, residents told Al Jazeera that they still face attacks despite the truce.

"The bombing is random, we live nervously," said Abdullah Hussein, an engineer.

"At any moment you can hit a bomb or a rocket. It is especially bad at night, we are too afraid to sleep. We have to be ready to run immediately. People now even know the types of bombs by their sounds, and it is assumed That this is so. Stop the fire. "