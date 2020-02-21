England Women change the match of half of the match for the clash between Six Nations vs Ireland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLbc16498bc2f5986211b153f4e8616a8f11% %MINIFYHTMLbc16498bc2f5986211b153f4e8616a8f12%

Watch England vs Ireland at the Six Six Nations women's live on Sky One, Sky Sports Action or on YouTube from 12.15 p.m. Sunday





%MINIFYHTMLbc16498bc2f5986211b153f4e8616a8f13% %MINIFYHTMLbc16498bc2f5986211b153f4e8616a8f14% Leanne Riley will start in scrum half against Ireland

%MINIFYHTMLbc16498bc2f5986211b153f4e8616a8f15% %MINIFYHTMLbc16498bc2f5986211b153f4e8616a8f16%

England women's head coach Simon Middleton has made three changes to the starting XV for his Six Nations clash with Ireland on Sunday.

They include a new half-turn match while England seeks to continue its Grand Slam defense in this year's championship.

Leanne Riley returns to the middle of the scrum, while Sarah McKenna and Katy Daley-Mclean also return from the beginning for the meeting between the two undefeated teams in the competition at Doncaster's Castle Park.

"Our strength in depth and competition for places has seen us make some changes," Middleton said.

"Leanne Riley returns while we turned on the team last week. Mo Hunt did well in Scotland as did Claudia MacDonald, who thought she had her best performance with a England shirt as a finalist."

England's Abby Dow scores an attempt on England's 53-0 victory over Scotland

"We are fortunate to have three scrum halves so prominent and it is crucial that we keep them in order, hence the changes for this week."

"We have brought Katy (Daley-Mclean) back to this game since her ability to gather the troops and manage the side around the field will be essential in a game of such pressure. Katy brings calm and composure to the no 10 role that is critic in such big games. "

England and Ireland have two victories so far and sit at the top of the Six Nations table with nine points each.

England have won consecutive games against France and Scotland, while Ireland has won first place in their two home games against Scotland and Wales.

England women vs Ireland women Live

Red roses: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Amber Reed, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Katy Daley-McLean, 9 Leanne Riley; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6 Sarah Beckett, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Detysha Harper, 18 Shaunagh Brown, 19 Harriet Millar-Mills, 20 Amelia Harper, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Emily Scott.