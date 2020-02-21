England should support Jos Buttler in the tests, says Sir Alastair Cook | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLade54262350db43bfa1bae559e43a5da11% %MINIFYHTMLade54262350db43bfa1bae559e43a5da12%





Jos Buttler's place in the England test team is under threat after averaging just 17.55 in five tests this winter

Sir Alastair Cook believes that England has the right to support Jos Buttler to be good at test cricket despite a disappointing winter with the bat.

Buttler averaged only 17.55, with a maximum score of 43, in five games in New Zealand and South Africa and, along with a disappointing summer of Ashes, has seen his place on the side under scrutiny.

Ben Foakes enters the team to offer competition for gloves during the two Sri Lankan tour in March, but Cook cites Buttler's world-class continuity and talent as reasons to stay with him.

Jos Buttler admits that he found the series of tests against South Africa "hard."

"Jos is an integral part of English cricket, is a large part of the leadership group and is a world-class talent," Cook told the PA news agency, at Gray-Nicolls headquarters for the launch of his Tree program. Legacy .

"Obviously, we've seen a lot more in one day and shorter formats, but I think you need to have that continuity, because you're building English cricket around someone like him."

"It's reaching 30 (years), it's such an important part of England moving forward and leading, it's worth supporting it."

Captain Eoin Morgan praised Jos Buttler and asked England fans to support the white ball specialist.

"The currency is racing, that is clear, and you will have to score more runs, but you will go to a place where you have done quite well before."

"I'd rather give someone like him extra games because of the benefit he will bring, but if he doesn't, you'll have to keep going."

Cook gave Buttler his Test debut in July 2014 against India and, although he has only achieved a century in 73 innings, he has scored 15 fifties.

When he got a surprising return to the cricket of red balls in the summer of 2018, Buttler impressed in the home series with Pakistan and India before reaching two half centuries during England's previous tour of Sri Lanka 16 months ago.

He has followed a thin spell, but Cook has the impression that England should continue with Buttler and does not feel that returning to Lancashire to play in the County Championship would be beneficial.

Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler are among England players looking to light up the 2020 Indian Premier League live at Sky Sports.

"He is a naturally fit player for one-day cricket and Twenty20, but all we know is that Jos handles international cricket," Cook added.

"It's not that he can't deal with 80 or 90 mph bowling or spinning, because he's won games for England in high-pressure situations against quality. He's trying to find his method in five-day cricket."

"I found my method more difficult to find in one-day cricket than in the five-day one. Obviously, he is the opposite player and it is very difficult to learn it apart from doing it at work."

"If you stay out of England, returning to play four-day cricket for Lancashire probably won't because there is a lot of white ball cricket, but also the test cricket is very different from the county's cricket."

"Anyway, you almost need a different method, so if you played a year of country cricket for Lancashire, I'm not sure it benefits you so much."

Alastair Cook and Jimmy Anderson discuss the pressures of the Cricket Test and discuss when the time is right to retire.

"We know you can play with the international cricket standard and the rhythm of it, where the country cricket is different."

Cook was speaking at the launch of the new Gray-Nicolls initiative, the Tree Legacy Program, and planted 33 willows for each of his test centuries.