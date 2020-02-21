Home Local News Eight arrested in Colorado Springs at the rally of President Donald Trump.

Eight people were arrested at the Trump rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday, police said.

Those arrested, on suspicion of not giving up or dispersing, were taken to the El Paso County jail, where they were summoned and released, according to police.

The suspects "obstructed traffic," according to police, on Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Meadows Road, the entrance and exit of the road outside Broadmoor World Arena, where President Donald Trump and Senator Cory Gardner took the stage before a crowded house .

