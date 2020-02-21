Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria, earns 35 pounds – Twitter is embarrassing her!

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria, used to be a catwalk model. But since then he has given up modeling and has focused on painting and other artistic efforts.

The beautiful Bria was opening her new exhibition on the opening night of the Eddie Murphy X ARTUS Gallery exhibition at East Angel Gallery in Los Angeles. The gallery had a red carpet event to launch the new Bria exhibit.

Eddie, 58, attended the event with his fiance Paige Butcher, 40, and Bria's mother, Nicole Murphy, 52. The former couple supported their artist daughter Bria at the opening of the exhibition.

Eddie and Nicole, who married between 1993 and 2006 and share five children, posed separately with their talented daughter.

Here are the images that make people go crazy:

IMAGE # 1 OF THE HEAVY MANY Bria Murphy

IMAGE # 2 OF THE HEAVY MANY Bria Murphy

In contrast, this is what Bria looked like:

These are some of the negative comments left on Twitter about Bria's recent weight gain: