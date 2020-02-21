Eddie Jones: James Cole reflects on a week & # 39; extraordinary & # 39; with the head of England | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLc3530f28d7123baa3688a8ab45a15e3611% %MINIFYHTMLc3530f28d7123baa3688a8ab45a15e3612%





Eddie Jones & # 39; England meets Ireland on Sunday

%MINIFYHTMLc3530f28d7123baa3688a8ab45a15e3613% %MINIFYHTMLc3530f28d7123baa3688a8ab45a15e3614%

As a journalist, you are never sure what you will get from Eddie Jones. And that has never been more true than this week.

%MINIFYHTMLc3530f28d7123baa3688a8ab45a15e3615% %MINIFYHTMLc3530f28d7123baa3688a8ab45a15e3616%

On a good day, it can give you a bright, peculiar, but sometimes provocative sound; answer any question from Manchester City to the Harlem Globetrotters. But catch it on a bad day and it won't give you anything, or worse, it will tear you apart on live TV!

I've been interviewing him for four years and I still don't know which of the Joneses I'll keep up with.

This week at England's training base was, however, even by its standards, extraordinary.

He was in charge of facing the media for three consecutive days. In addition, he took the exclusive group of rugby writers, choosing instead to do everything in the form of a first-class press conference.

And it wasn't just the exclusivity of the writers that took away. Jones also took their appointments. He said virtually nothing for two days; answering with answers of three or four words even to the softest and softest questions.

0:44 Eddie Jones says he is "happy,quot; in his role as head coach of England and says his team thrives in pressure games like this weekend's clash with Ireland Eddie Jones says he is "happy,quot; in his role as head coach of England and says his team thrives in pressure games like this weekend's clash with Ireland

That was until Thursday when a misjudged attempt at a self-critical joke failed. "You must be thinking about someone else," he told a journalist. "Maybe another half-Asian person … Maybe we all look the same." Since then he has apologized.

Until Friday. Once again in the gap … except that this time Jones had returned to his former charming being.

Confused? You're not alone.

When I asked him if he had a problem with the media, or something that had been reported, he said no. He said he "loved,quot; the media, even if I'm not sure if that's true! When I asked him if he was happy at work, he said yes, noting the fact that he had not stopped smiling in the last three days.

England welcomes Ireland in Twickenham on Sunday

His explanation for his "straight bat,quot; approach – he would say shoulder arms -: he wanted to limit the "noise,quot; of the media around his team this week, reduce distractions.

Before the inaugural Six Nations game against France in Paris, Jones promised "physical brutality." The French coaches made an exception to their violent language. Then they used the words as motivation and a young and resurfaced French team triumphed.

The following week he described Scotland as a "cheesy,quot; team, a reference to the fights in the Murrayfield tunnel two years earlier. Jones was again criticized.

Jones players lost 24-17 to France in their first Six Nations clash

And when young England flanker Lewis Ludlam said players were preparing for "war,quot; and a "battle," he was also heavily criticized on social media for his use of language.

I don't know for sure exactly why Jones closed the hatches this week, why he chose not to give anything to the media, why he has been so respectfully respectful of Ireland, his coach, his captain and his scrummaging technique, which according to Wales is illegal. .

But I suspect he may have been making a point: if you jump on what we say, we won't say anything.

Ellis Genge scores for England against Scotland

It is a recurring tension in modern sports facilities. We regret the boring and predictable sounds we often hear from professional athletes, those worried about shaking the boat or offending.

But when we get a good date, one that really builds the occasion, the passion, the theater, we are too quick to use it against the individual.

Sport is, after all, theater.