Early voting begins Monday at Mass. This is what you need to know.

The Massachusetts presidential primary is approaching, which means it is time to prepare for early voting from the Monday.

Early voting for the next Presidential Elementary will take place from February 24 to 28. For those of you in #Boston, here is exactly when and where you can vote. Be sure to hear your voice! #bospoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/pKqTsgipyw – MassVOTE (@MassVOTE) February 19, 2020

Any registered Mass voter. You can vote early, and it is a process similar to registering: you can go to your local early voting. Locationor send a pdf application Receive an early ballot by mail. Or if early voting is not for you, you can still plan to go to your electoral College Election Day

If you go to the early voting in person, an election official will register it and, once you have completed your ballot, will attach it and add it to other people who will be counted on election night.

But, unlike traditional polls, according to the city of Boston, you don't have to vote at your assigned polling place and all voting styles will be available in all locations.

To see more information about the voting places and times of each city and town, since they all have different schedules, see the website of the Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Boston City Hall will be open for early voting Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. at 5 p.m., but on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, City Hall will also remain open until 8 p.m. For the first voters.

Information about the candidates can also be found on the secretary's website.

The early voting period will end on Friday, February 28, and the Massachusetts presidential primaries will take place on Tuesday, March 3.