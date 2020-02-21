Dwyane Wade's ex-wife still calls the transgender daughter & # 39; Son & # 39; in a new podcast

%MINIFYHTML8e14f430b9701bb78f4872570ae6640311% %MINIFYHTML8e14f430b9701bb78f4872570ae6640312%

Siohvaughn Funches, who has a PhD in Christian studies, calls Zaya his & # 39; son & # 39; while talking about her second pregnancy in the last episode of her motivational podcast.

Dwyane Wadethe ex-wife Funches Siohvaughn He has just released his new podcast where he talked about his pregnancy. He did not comment on the gender change of his second son, but the mother of two referred to the 12-year-old boy as a "son" despite the boy's desire to be identified as a girl.

"If you are a mother who has given birth … or you have been in a room with someone giving birth, that is a place that does not reach many people. For good reason," he said. "Therefore, it could be a lonely place and [it could] be an ugly place, a bloody place, a very painful place."

"I don't want to scare anyone who is pregnant. You can always pray & # 39; God, have mercy on me, give me your anointing of relief in the name of Jesus & # 39; so don't be scared," he continued. "My second child, it was like a breeze. I might as well have been watching Netflix at that time."

Siohvaughn has a doctorate in Christian studies. He often posted motivational messages on his social networks and podcasts. He married Dwyane in 2002 and divorced in 2010 after a bitter separation. They share two children named Zaire and Zion when they were born.

Both children live with Dwyane and his second wife. Gabrielle Union since the retired basketball player obtained sole custody of them.

Earlier this month, Dwayne announced the gender change of his second son in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres show"He said, the boy" came home and said: & # 39; Hello, so I want to talk to you. I think that in the future, I am ready to live my truth. And I want to be referred to as she and she. I would love to be called Zaya. "

In a different interview, the former Miami Heat star revealed that Zaya, 12, had always identified herself as a girl since she was 3 years old. "He has known for nine years, since he was 3 years old," said the athlete.

Zaya herself said in a conversation with her father: "Just be honest with yourself, because what's the point of even living on this earth if you're going to try to be someone you're not?" She added: "I know it can be difficult. Definitely. But I think you try hard and you're the best."

His gender change has sparked debate since then. Some were worried about his young age, while others had problems with Dwyane to mention him on his press tour to promote his documentary that is expected to show his story.

"I fought about how much I wanted to talk in the document," he said. "I didn't really talk much about that. But I knew that if I put it in the document, it would be a great conversation."

He defended himself, "Yes, we understand that our daughter is 12 years old. We struggle with what people would say about a 12-year-old girl who makes a decision about her life, but we also know our daughter."