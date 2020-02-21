Dwyane Wade adds another achievement to his resume with Rap Debut

Dwyane Wade He has changed the field for the recording studio.

The retired basketball icon, which said goodbye to the sport professionally last year, seems to have resumed a new activity: rapping. The 38-year-old has officially made his rap debut in Rick Ross& # 39; & # 39; Season Ticket Holder & # 39; & # 39 ;, a collaboration dedicated to his beloved Miami that was launched on Friday.

On the track, the athlete drops his well-known wife Gabrielle Union while rhyming about his famous life. "I am the son of a saint, still considered a sinner / Three rings on his finger, yes, that boy was a winner / Never known as a singer / but this could be a single / Always bet on his friends, then go buy the casino / Ball is my passion, check my statistics if you ask me / Shawty check my page, she follows my fashion / My life is a movie and Gab is the protagonist / She is as precious to me as the air I breathe. "