DoT launches & # 39; 5G Hackathon & # 39; with a prize in rupees of 2.5 rupees – Latest news

In its effort to identify and promote relevant applications for India in the 5G field, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched & # 39; 5G Hackathon & # 39; in association with a number of government, academic and industry stakeholders.

The & # 39; 5G Hackathon & # 39; It is being organized in partnership with Niti Aayog, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India Digital, Startup India, the Ministry MSME, C-DoT, the Department of Science and Technology, TCOE India, TEPC, TSDSI, COAI, India Mobile Congress, KPMG, academic institutions such as IITs / IIIT / REC and industry. The total prize of Rs 2.5 crore is distributed in three phases.

Aimed at preselecting cutting-edge ideas centered on India that can be converted into feasible 5G products and solutions, the Hackathon will be extended in three phases from February 21 and will culminate in a great congratulation ceremony at the India Mobile Congress on 16 October.

The winners of the various phases will share a total of prizes of Rs 2.5 million, and a unique opportunity to scale and implement their 5G applications so that they are ready for the market with the support of DoT, MeitY and a number of industry leaders , academy, telecommunications / OEMs.



"5G technology provides a quantum leap over 4G in terms of speed, peak data speed, latency, spectrum efficiency and connection density. The most distinctive feature is applications in different economic verticals. 5G Hackathon will convert innovative ideas into products and solutions in different verticals and develop specific use cases of India around 5G, "the association of mobile operators COAI said on Friday.

Several phases of the Hackathon include, in general terms, the preliminary presentation of ideas, the selection of the 100 best ideas, the mentoring and support of Hackathon partners, the development of solutions / products, the selection and testing of the 30 best solutions / products in the 5G test network, followed by the congratulation of the 3 best ideas during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020.

Participants can develop 5G solutions of 10 categories that include medical care, education and governance, AgriTech and livestock, environment, public safety and disaster management, smart cities and infrastructure, cybersecurity, banking, finance and insurance, logistics and transportation, multimedia and transmission, among others.

The 5G Hackathon is open to developers, students, new companies, SMEs, academic institutions and companies registered in India and NRI. Interested parties can participate individually or in teams to present cases of use of the 5G network in the Indian context.

A jury will be established composed of academics, industry leaders and experts on topics from across the country to facilitate the evaluation and pre-selection of presentations. Details of Hackathon can be seen on the website www.5ghackathon.in.