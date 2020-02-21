Donald Trump criticizes "Little Wiseguy,quot; Brad Pitt for his speech at the Oscars – "I was never a fan!"

So it turns out that Donald Trump is not a big fan of Brad Pitt! The president of the United States had nothing better to do than share his opinion about the actor after reviewing his acceptance speech at the Oscars.

And in Trump's true style, he didn't hesitate to give Pitt a bad nickname, labeling him a "little wise man."

At this point, it seems that receiving Trump's names is almost a compliment, since that means they have managed to get his attention and annoy him in some way.

Of course, the reason he is despising the beloved actor in the country is that he referred to Trump's political trial during his acceptance speech after winning his first Oscar for his role of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

‘He got up and said small wise statements. He's a little clever, "Donald said of Brad Pitt and the actor is probably laughing healthily by hearing the nickname and realizing that he has managed to get under the president's controversial skin.

In addition, Trump also admitted that it is not just speech that dislikes Brad.

Apparently, he was never "a fan." Upon hearing his name, Trump's crowd of supporters began to boo.

Obviously, this is not the first time that prompts people to hate. In reality, he often attacks his critics in Hollywood and is also criticized quite frequently, so at this point it is safe to say that he is simply not a fan of the entire film industry.

As for Brad, he didn't really name Trump in his speech, but the shadow was nothing subtle.

In addition, he appointed the former White House national security adviser, John Bolton, and mentioned the fact that he was not allowed to testify at Trump's impeachment trial.

‘They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin (Tarantino) makes a movie about it. In the end, adults do the right thing, "Pitt began his speech before thanking anyone.



