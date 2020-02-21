Dominic Thiem until the quarterfinals of the Rio Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML73b2e15df20d651b63b01a7d40a4ef1911% %MINIFYHTML73b2e15df20d651b63b01a7d40a4ef1912%

Dominic Thiem wins in Rio; The best seeded Simona Halep continues her progress in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships





Dominic Thiem had the nerve to fight against Jaume Munar in three sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the Rio Open.

The Austrian was stunned by the Spanish number 99 at first, since Munar managed to take the first set in a tiebreaker.

However, the most experienced Thiem was able to recover in the second, overwhelming his 22-year-old opponent at both ends of the service before escaping with him in the third.

Victory 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 sees Thiem move into a quarterfinal match against the Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager.

Mager reserved his place in the last eight with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) victory in straight sets over Portuguese Joao Domingues.

Italian companion Lorenzo Sonego He also reached the quarters by altering the second seed Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5).

Daniil Medvedev came from behind to win in Marseille

David Goffin suffered a surprising defeat in straight sets against the Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov in the second round of the Open 13 in Marseille.

After a break in the first set, the Belgian lost four games in the turn to let himself chase the game.

Goffin survived the match point in 5-3 in the second set but was finally defeated 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

Top seed Daniil Medvedev He came from behind to beat Jannik Sinner 1-6 6-1 6-2, while there were also victories for Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gilles Simon and Denis Shapovalov, who fired former US Open champion Marin Cilic in three sets.

In Delray Beach the favorites had few problems like Milos Raonic and Ugo Humbert obtained quarterfinals with victories in straight sets over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe and Miomir Kecmanovic, respectively.

They will be joined in the last eight Americans Steve Johnson and Frances Tiafoe after eliminating the compatriots Jack Sock and Tommy Paul respectively.

Halep in progress in Dubai

Simona Halep will face the Jennifer Brady US qualifier for a place in the final

Top seedbed Simona Halep He came from a set for the second day in a row to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-2 6-2 on Thursday and reach the semifinals in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Halep will face the next Amerian qualifier Jennifer Brady, who bothered former No. 1 Garbine Muguruza 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 to reach his third WTA semifinal.

Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina produced another surprise by beating the second seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7-1) 6-3. Rybakina, who leads the WTA Tour with more than 100 aces this year, will face Petra Martic in the last four after the Croatian beat Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

