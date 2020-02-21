Doja Cat: & # 39; We, the rappers, are facing each other !! & # 39;

Doja Cat has had enough of the pranks behind the scenes when it comes to rappers, and claims that they are all facing each other.

We doubt that many disagree with Doja, and the industry has a long history of doing exactly that. Doja talked to fans about the issue through Instagram Live.

"You have Azealia Banks – Nicki Minaj, Azealia Banks – Cardi B. You have all these bitches that are doing what … more than what n * ggas do. And we all face each other … and he's the dumbest , most … I understand it, "she said.

Doja is tired of the whole drama:

"And fuck me, I love all these bitches. I love all these bitches … And I'm tired of it. I'm tired of it. I'm tired of these bitches. I'm tired of everyone trying to face everyone. It's so tiring. . "

Not sure what caused this particular speech, but check it out below.