Doja Cat: & # 39; We, the rappers, are facing each other !! & # 39;

Doja Cat: 'We, the rappers, are facing each other!!'

Bradley Lamb
Doja Cat has had enough of the pranks behind the scenes when it comes to rappers, and claims that they are all facing each other.

We doubt that many disagree with Doja, and the industry has a long history of doing exactly that. Doja talked to fans about the issue through Instagram Live.

"You have Azealia Banks – Nicki Minaj, Azealia Banks – Cardi B. You have all these bitches that are doing what … more than what n * ggas do. And we all face each other … and he's the dumbest , most … I understand it, "she said.

