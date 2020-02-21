Do you see an increase in text messages related to the campaign? You are not alone – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML138c13a9035c7961026083794d770b2311% %MINIFYHTML138c13a9035c7961026083794d770b2312%

– With the California primary less than two weeks away, the election season is in full swing and activists are targeting voters, even by text message.

"Yes, the text messages have been huge," said Jason Hiner, editorial director of CNET. "The Bernie Sanders campaign really helped start this in 2016."

Hiner said the 2016 Sanders campaign was very successful in reaching young voters through text messages during the 2016 presidential primaries, and said the trend is being imposed with other campaigns.

"Hi John, I'm Ashton with Tom Steyer's campaign for president," said a recent text message to John Discala.

"Join us in our debate to see part on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. in Culver City," one told Natalie Discala.

The Discalas live in South Bay and said they prefer text messages instead of phone calls from political campaigns.

"Phone calls are very harmful when my children are sleeping," Natalie said. "We actually had to get rid of our home phone."

But other people find intruders both text messages and phone calls from political campaigns.

"I think people are upset about almost any form of communication they didn't ask for," Natalie said.

So how do people get the phone numbers of people in the first place? There are three ways in which most campaigns collect data from phone numbers: they can get them from voter lists, when people donate to campaigns using their mobile phone number or buying third-party data.

"What these campaigns do is buy lists of these voters," said Hiner. "When they go to sign up for loyalty cards and other forms of communication, they give their cell phone numbers."

And although there are rules and regulations regarding automatic calls and political messages in general, Hiner said the text messages were "a gray area."

Because humans send individual text messages, campaigns can send thousands every hour without violating federal bulk text message rules.

"Fortunately, the campaign texts I've seen offer an easy way to opt out," Natalie said.

When John responded to a text with the word "STOP,quot;, he said they responded that it would be removed from the system.

"I thought,‘ Wow, that's great, "he said.

But Hiner said, as always, if a text message seems suspicious, don't open it.

"You should never click on a link you receive from an unsolicited text or email message."

And if asking a campaign to stop sending text messages doesn't work, there are always software options on most phones that block text messages from certain numbers.