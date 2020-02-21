Dixie Crush Star Lindsey Lagestee dies at age 25 after being hit by a car

Fans mourn the death of Dixie crush star Lindsey Lagestee.

The singer died on Monday, February 17 at the age of 25.

Band member Jim Nonneman saying Country flavor Lagestee was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on the way to a show in Chicago last Friday.

"I had just parked a couple of blocks down for the club we planned to play," he told the store. "He got out of his truck and was heading to the place when he was hit by a car."

According to the publication, Lagestee was rushed to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The band confirmed that he died days later "due to complications of the accident."

"Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy," the group wrote in part of a Facebook post.

Lagestee was one of the founding members of Dixie Crush, a "country party band,quot; in the Midwest.