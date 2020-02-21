Dixie Crush Star Lindsey Lagestee dies at age 25 after being hit by a car

Fans mourn the death of Dixie crush star Lindsey Lagestee.
The singer died on Monday, February 17 at the age of 25.
Band member Jim Nonneman saying Country flavor Lagestee was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on the way to a show in Chicago last Friday.
"I had just parked a couple of blocks down for the club we planned to play," he told the store. "He got out of his truck and was heading to the place when he was hit by a car."
According to the publication, Lagestee was rushed to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The band confirmed that he died days later "due to complications of the accident."
"Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy," the group wrote in part of a Facebook post.
Lagestee was one of the founding members of Dixie Crush, a "country party band,quot; in the Midwest.
"From the beginning, everyone knew she was something special," the Facebook post continued. "Her uncle Tony described her best as a supernova. Beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey had a way to connect with each audience leaving an indelible impression. Not only would she give an incredible performance, but after each show, Lindsey would come out of the scenario, take the time to meet anyone who wants to say hello, take photos and make friends. "
According to the publication, the group played more than 250 shows in the last five years.
"As a true professional, Lindsey didn't care if we were playing with 40,000 people at Arlington Racecourse, a few thousand people at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont, a few hundred people at a community festival or the last 25 customers in 1:00 am in a club, Lindsey appreciated every moment on stage and put his heart and soul in every song … in every performance, "the publication also said.
In the message, the band members called Lagestee "an amazing performer, (a) great friend and best bandmate." They also thanked their fans for the great amount of support.
According to his obituary, Lagestee was also a published pharmacist and graduated from the University of the Midwest with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree during his life.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday.