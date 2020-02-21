Diddy is being criticized for posting these photos of Lauren London – Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend receives some support from T.I. And Snoop Dogg

The music mogul, Diddy, is dragged and destroyed mercilessly for sharing a series of photos of Lauren London that created tons of drama on social media.

The images of Diddy and London even sparked rumors of romance that were denied by Nipsey Hussle's life partner.

In one of the photos, the rapper and the tycoon of Bad Boy, he can be seen with the love of the lady of Nipsey while attending Jay-Z's Pre-Grammy Roc Nation Brunch last month.

While in another photo, Diddy looks at London as he walks away. After being hit by the reaction, Diddy deleted the photos.

London addressed the issue by writing: “It's still yours! King Ermias! Never forget!"

He later added: "I am all love and peace, but never forget it … I am a sad woman, and I don't play with Nip, my family, my character and my code. Start drinking a green juice to start the day, although top Stop playing with me and my name. Now let me go back to healing.

Many celebrities, such as T.I., Snoop Dogg and Gabrielle Union intervened to show love and support to London.

One person approached and said: "Let clowns and fake media know, sister." They already go too far and start dating someone else. Let this woman grieve in peace.

Another commenter stated: “Point. You are too solid to move fast like this. It will be years before you, a man of your caliber will get your attention. It is a disaster for everyone. It is a disrespectful hell to imply that he is with someone else after losing the love of his life. Let her cry in peace.

This fan revealed: “The green juice threw me away fuerte saved and strong enough to check it and reprimand its shit, but then focused enough to return to normal! F * CKING SOLID 💙 ".

This installer shared: “Facts! MF is not dumb, this should not even be said! This generation is amazing and has no consideration or empathy for real life moments! People must learn to respect people's space and pain! We love you and we catch you, sister.❤️🙏🏾 ”

