Diddy & # 39; s Sons elected as judges for the restart of & # 39; Making The Band & # 39; from MTV

A new update on the status of the reboot of Making The Band: Diddy will bring his son with him to serve as judges in the renewed MTV program.

His sons Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs, will join the original cast member, creative director and choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson, at the judge's table, according to CNN.

A video of Casting was published on social networks with the news:

"We're not settling for anyone," Quincy says in the clip. "If you feel you have what it takes to compete in the industry today, everyone knows how our pops do it."

Watch the clip below.

Auditions for the show will be held in four cities across the country. These dates and places are as follows:

February 28 and 29 – Atlanta

March 7 and 8 – Houston

March 13 and 14 – Charlotte

March 21 and 22 – New York