Home Entertainment Diddy & # 39; s Sons elected as judges for the restart...

Diddy & # 39; s Sons elected as judges for the restart of & # 39; Making The Band & # 39; from MTV

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A new update on the status of the reboot of Making The Band: Diddy will bring his son with him to serve as judges in the renewed MTV program.

His sons Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs, will join the original cast member, creative director and choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson, at the judge's table, according to CNN.

A video of Casting was published on social networks with the news:

"We're not settling for anyone," Quincy says in the clip. "If you feel you have what it takes to compete in the industry today, everyone knows how our pops do it."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©