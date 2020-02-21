Did you catch Young Sheldon's Big Bang crossovers?

Young sheldon has not had one but two Big Bang Theory Nods in recent weeks … and you probably missed at least one of them.
In a December episode of the CBS comedy, Kaley Cuoco appeared, only voice, in a dream of young Sheldon (Armitage Iain) Cuoco, who played Penny in Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons, the pool monster expressed.
"That was absolutely Kaley's voice like pool water,quot; Young sheldon co-creator Steve Molaro He told TVLine. "I needed someone to make the voice. I knew I wanted her to be feminine and a little sexy, and I said," Well, duh! Kaley is perfect for this. "
Molaro said he and Cuoco decided to keep the paper silent. "Sometimes I feel a little weird about the excessive promotion of things, and as incredible as it may be, I don't know if that should be the kind of thing that appears in the promotions," he said, noting that it was an Easter egg for Fans to find.
On Thursday, February 20 episode of Young sheldon I had another big nod to the mothership show. Sheldon and dad George (Lance Barber) visited the California Institute of Technology and in a wink of what is to come, I visited the cafeteria that viewers would come to see many times in Big Bang Theory.
"Imagine all the stimulating conversations that should continue at these tables. I see myself going here one day," Sheldon said looking at the dining room.
"I think you would fit well," said George. Then, the camera moved to reveal fans' favorite set and Sheldon table (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Co. would spend many scenes in.
In an interview with TVLine, Molaro said it was the original. Big Bang Theory provided by the Warner Bros. museum
"It was more than a little (surreal). I can tell you that it was extremely emotional. I knew I was going to arrive, and I walked to the stage that morning and immediately started crying as soon as I saw him. I said a very sincere and tearful goodbye to those sets 10 months ago, and I never imagined that I would be watching and sitting in one again … Even before we started shooting, as soon as I saw it, it was a disaster, "he said.
Young sheldon airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. in CBS.