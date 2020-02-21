Did you catch Young Sheldon's Big Bang crossovers?

Young sheldon has not had one but two Big Bang Theory Nods in recent weeks … and you probably missed at least one of them.

In a December episode of the CBS comedy, Kaley Cuoco appeared, only voice, in a dream of young Sheldon (Armitage Iain) Cuoco, who played Penny in Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons, the pool monster expressed.

%MINIFYHTMLc9a9fdec6281bfe20b0f70d22ce45cce11% %MINIFYHTMLc9a9fdec6281bfe20b0f70d22ce45cce12%

"That was absolutely Kaley's voice like pool water,quot; Young sheldon co-creator Steve Molaro He told TVLine. "I needed someone to make the voice. I knew I wanted her to be feminine and a little sexy, and I said," Well, duh! Kaley is perfect for this. "

Molaro said he and Cuoco decided to keep the paper silent. "Sometimes I feel a little weird about the excessive promotion of things, and as incredible as it may be, I don't know if that should be the kind of thing that appears in the promotions," he said, noting that it was an Easter egg for Fans to find.