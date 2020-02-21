Devils Beat Sharks 2-1 – Up News Info San Francisco

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves by winning his fifth consecutive opening and the New Jersey Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in a troubled franchise showdown Thursday night.

The P.K. Subban scored the winner in a power play early in the third period. Jesper Bratt had the other goal of New Jersey. Nikita Gusev had assists in both.

Defender Tim Heed scored for San Jose at the opening of his four-game trip. Martin Jones had 23 saves, including a fantastic stop with the axis of his hit in Gusev when the Sharks played with two short men in the second period.

The seventh goal of the Subban season came with a shot from above the right circle that beat Jones and broke a tie at 2:56. He arrived with the best penalty unit in the league just 10 seconds after killing his fifth consecutive penalty.

Blackwood retained the victory with stops at Radim Simek and Patrick Marleau in the final minutes. He is 6-0-1 in his last seven starts and 20-12-7 in a team that has 23 wins for the season.

The Devils tied the game 1-all at the end of the second period with a goal from Bratt. The Swede received a pass from Pavel Zacha behind the defense and beat Jones with a clean movement from back to right at 16:15.

Heed had given the Shark the 7:22 advantage after the initial confrontation with his first goal of the season and the first in 44 games dating back almost a year. Devils striker Kevin Rooney seemed to turn Blackwood around.

Notes: Devils scratched D Will Butcher (lower body) and F Nicholas Merkley (eye). They were injured against the Blues on Tuesday. … G Cory Schneider and D Dakota Mermis were removed from Binghamton (AHL). … Sharks F Evander Kane finished his three-game suspension. … Sharks and demons will play again in San José next Thursday.

UNTIL NEXT TIME:

Sharks: In Rangers on Saturday in the second game of a trip through the metropolitan area of ​​New York City and Philadelphia.

