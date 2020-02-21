Detroit grocery store accused of selling spoiled food – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML4a4c1b3ec9f083a8a371bcba257dd9c111% %MINIFYHTML4a4c1b3ec9f083a8a371bcba257dd9c112%

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The cell phone video taken by Harvey Trimble during his stop at King Cole Foods on the west side of Detroit shows an altercation that intensifies when Trimble and a group of worried customers confront the staff about the quality of their meat.

“While walking through the store walking towards the meat counter, I noticed that there was a lot of bad meat on the counters. I had a manager special, but everything was slimy, it was green and it just wasn't a package, there were several, "said Trimble.

Trimble brought his complaint to state food regulators, igniting an investigation with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The inspectors found wrong brand violations and unfit food for sale.

According to the report, ham, canned meat and hamburger patties had conflicting expiration dates. Regulators also cited discolored potatoes, rotten oranges and ground turkey in poor condition.

“Sell us the same meat your mother eats, the same meat your wife eats, the same meat your children eat and the same meat you eat. Anything less is unacceptable, ”said community activist Malik Shabazz.

Community customers say they continue shopping at King Cole despite rumors of bad food because prices are low and it is the only market nearby.

“Where else will I go? You saw me climb. I can't walk to the grocery store and then walk back with all my groceries. Being poor people, it is a matter of convenience. They know that many of us don't have transportation to go elsewhere, "said one client.

"It's a need of the store in the community, we just want them to clean up their performance," said Anthony Scales.

King Cole Foods managers denied CW50's request to speak on camera, but told Cryss Walker that the claims were exaggerated and that they have been serving this community for years without any complaints. They also said their establishment is not perfect and they are working to meet the research findings of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

