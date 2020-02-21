Derby 1 – 1 Fulham

Wayne Rooney scored in his 500th English league game, but Aleksandar Mitrovic's leveler ruined the party when Fulham drew 1-1 in Derby.

The visitors had been firmly the second best in Pride Park, as Derby deservedly went through Rooney's penalty in his historic appearance before Mitrovic connected a smart volley from the center of Dennis Odoi with 19 minutes left.

Ten minutes after the second half, Tim Ream was judged for having handled a cross under the pressure of Martyn Waghorn and Rooney showed the class that has backed his longevity with a coldly beaten Panenka.

Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak left with the prize for the man of the game after saving Matt Clarke and Tom Lawrence twice before the break. Then, after Mitrovic's 71-minute draw, Rodak denied Derby a late winner when he somehow eliminated Craig Forsyth's effort from close range.

More to follow …