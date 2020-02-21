Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Wilder will aim at Fury's eye in the rematch

%MINIFYHTML108ea250c10d0ccd6f59e342a2d7c71d11% %MINIFYHTML108ea250c10d0ccd6f59e342a2d7c71d12%

Deontay Wilder told Tyson Fury "we know your secrets,quot; before his rematch, as the world heavyweight champion aims to expose a cut suffered by the challenger in his last fight.

%MINIFYHTML108ea250c10d0ccd6f59e342a2d7c71d13% %MINIFYHTML108ea250c10d0ccd6f59e342a2d7c71d14%

The long-awaited second fight seemed to be in danger of being delayed when Fury suffered a deep cut during the third round of his points win over Otto Wallin in September. Later, Fury said he needed 40 stitches for the wound and Wilder noticed that he was wearing sunglasses during Wednesday's press conference.

%MINIFYHTML108ea250c10d0ccd6f59e342a2d7c71d15% %MINIFYHTML108ea250c10d0ccd6f59e342a2d7c71d16%

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

The British court man, Jacob "Stitch,quot; Duran, has since revealed that Fury had a mesh net inserted in the soft tissue over his eye, but emphasized that "it won't be a problem,quot; in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Wilder, however, believes the problem is more serious than Fury or his camp are letting go.

"It is definitely something I am addressing," he said.

"When a fighter has a wound that, we believe, is not completely healed, no matter what he says, because as a fighter who is here, as a veteran in the game, you see many different things and you can recognize many things and you know it.

"It's like he came to the press conference, changed something. He was wearing a hood and glasses. He's covering something. Fury, we know his secrets. We know what's happening."

"That was just one of those things that I was just trying to cover up.

"I didn't want him to see how severe the cut was. You also hear all the rumors that he didn't allow his training partners to hit him in the face, they just did sparring exercises and things like that."

"That only shows a strong indication that something happened in that camp, something happened with his eye."

"We give him credit, he is a warrior, he is still coming, he is still trying to hide it and on Saturday night he will be ready to introduce himself and present himself as, what he calls himself, the linear champion."

Wilder was denied the opportunity to have a closer inspection of Fury's eye on Friday, as the traditional pre-fight showdown at the weigh-in was canceled after the couple met on stage on Wednesday.

WBC champion Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) will hope to make the eleventh successful defense of his title. The only time he was not victorious was in the original meeting with Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) in December, which ended in a contentious tie.