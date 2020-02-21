Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fury weighs 42 pounds more than Wilder for the rematch

%MINIFYHTMLe1310291daad423ec9b9086a5bb21f6611% %MINIFYHTMLe1310291daad423ec9b9086a5bb21f6612%

Tyson Fury weighed 42 pounds more than world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for his successful rematch in Las Vegas.

Wilder will put his WBC belt on the line against challenger Fury in the second installment of his rivalry on Saturday after the couple fought for a controversial tie in December 2018.

Fury (29-0-1) weighed almost 50 pounds more than Wilder (42-0-1) in the first meeting and the former WBA champion, the IBF and the WBO have another great weight advantage when faced in the MGM Grand.

Fury tipped the scales on Friday at 273 pounds, above its weight of 256.5 pounds in 2018. Wilder, who weighed 212.5 pounds in the first bout, weighed 231 pounds.

"I just told him & # 39; 24 hours, 24 hours & # 39;" Wilder said about Saturday. "He is nervous, nervous energy as always.

"At the end of the day, we are heavy weights, so the weight doesn't really matter."

Fury added: "Weight is not a problem. It's 273 pounds of pure British meat."

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) banned the confrontation between Wilder and Fury on Friday. The commission made that decision after Wilder and Fury's pre-fight press conference broke out on Wednesday, pushing and pushing. Security intervened to keep the combatants apart.