Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: five fights at the MGM Grand that shook the world of boxing

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought a thriller in Los Angeles 14 months ago, and the second installment of a planned trilogy will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The heavyweight belt of the WBC of Wilder will be on the line at the MGM Grand, which long ago went ahead of the Caesars Palace as the most popular place to see elite fighters put on gloves in the US gaming capital .

Within the vast urban expansion of the hotel and the casino grounds is the Garden Arena, where legends have been made and demolished.

Neither Wilder nor Fury are unknown to the MGM Grand boxing ring, but neither has had a fight that defines his career there yet. Your rematch could be a classic.

Here is a look at five of the most dramatic and memorable box office clashes in the 26-year history of the great fight coliseum.

5. George Foreman KOs Michael Moorer, November 1994

Before becoming a grill fan, Foreman was frying rivals in the ring.

The veteran moved back the years with one of the first big tickets of the MGM Grand, after fighting for permission to even get into the ring. As the 45-year-old had not had a fight in almost 18 months, the WBA initially refused to sanction the contest, but Foreman went to court to get the approval, and it was worth the effort.

The man who lost to Muhammad Ali in "Rumble in the Jungle,quot; in 1974 caused a seismic stir in Sin City with this knockout victory in the tenth round, winning the WBA and IBF heavyweight titles and becoming the champion Oldest in the division. He had been defeated for much of the fight, but Foreman found his punching power when it mattered.

As much as I was excited when I was in eighth grade when ALI beat Foreman upon hearing that in his bedroom, years later, I was just as excited for Foreman-Moorer – Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 11, 2013

4. Juan Manuel Márquez KOs Manny Pacquiao, December 2012

This was the final stanza in a Las Vegas quadrilogy for Marquez and Pacquiao, with a draw and two Pacquiao points wins in their previous clashes, creating another portion of the MGM Grand story.

Amusingly, his second fight was called "Unfinished Business," so the promoters needed to increase the anticipation for it, title it preventively "The Decade of the Decade."

The fight contributed greatly to meet that bill, winning the Gong of the Fight of the Year Ring Magazine magazine after Marquez turned his rival around, sticking a brutal right hand in Pacquiao's jaw in recent seconds of the sixth round.

The shot that defined the fight of the 39-year-old player culminated a sensational competition in which both men had been in trouble, and it was Pacquiao with a thud on the canvas.

Promoter Bob Arum suggested they try again in a fifth fight, but that never materialized. Márquez retired as a five-time world champion, his titles in four weight classes.

This was not a fight for the title, but the blow that collapsed Pacquiao forms a large part of Márquez's legacy.

Big knockout on Saturday by Juan Manuel Marquez in Manny Pacquiao. A great fight! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

3. Floyd Mayweather def. Oscar De La Hoya by split decision, May 2007

The anticipation of this light middleweight storm reached a high point in the United States, where nearly 2.5 million homes signed up for pay-per-view television coverage of $ 55, a record number.

The HBO station produced a four-episode miniseries for the night of the fight, and there was also the saga in which Mayweather's father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., would be, given his distancing and his availability as a senior coach.

In the end, the answer was apparently none of the corners. Major Mayweather reportedly took off the role of De La Hoya, and young Mayweather was prepared for the confrontation of his uncle, Roger Mayweather.

The exaggerated machine was pumping hyperbole by the time the fight began, and the fact that it turned out to provide great entertainment was a testament to the approach of both fighters.

Mayweather received 116-112 and 115-113 verdicts, with De La Hoya earning 115-113 on the other score card, and the winner's assessment that it was "an easy job for me,quot; faced abundant evidence.

Floyd Mayweather Sr., without showing a hint of family loyalty, assumed that De La Hoya would have deserved the victory.

2. Frankie Randall def. Julio César Chávez by split decision, January 1994

It was the opening night at the Garden Arena, six weeks after the doors of the MGM Grand hotel opened for the first time.

The super lightweight belt of the CMB was at stake, Don King was the promoter pulling the threads, and because of his scandalous shock factor, Randall's victory over Chavez that night is ranked as one of the biggest wins of the place.

Chavez had been described months earlier by Sports Illustrated as "the best fighter in the world," and addressed this fight with 89 wins and a draw in 90 professional matches.

Randall dominated the early stages, but Chávez scored it back, just because Chávez's low blows resulted in referee Richard Steele deducting two points. That turned out to be the revealing factor.

Chavez would have won a decision by split points, instead of losing as he did, had he not been penalized. He later said he was "very upset,quot; with Steele.

A strange revenge followed the path of Chavez. In a very unusual result, an eight-round decision favored Chavez when an accidental header by champion Randall left the challenger unable to continue.

1. Evander Holyfield TKOs Mike Tyson, November 1996; Holyfield def. Tyson by disqualification, June 1997

Tyson effectively established the camp at the MGM Grand in the second half of the 1990s after spending a large part of the first half behind bars for a rape conviction. He and promoter King reached a six-fight deal for mega money with the place, after Tyson's return began there with a first-round victory over disqualification over Peter McNeeley in August 1995.

An imbalance in March 1996 with Frank Bruno was a big money spin, but nothing touched the prospect of a long-awaited collision with Holyfield for commercial potential.

Holyfield and Tyson were due to a confrontation at Caesars Palace in November 1991, but a rib injury suffered by Tyson, followed by his imprisonment, put an end to that.

His 1996 showdown was announced as "Finally," and the fight, though now often overlooked for what followed, was a monumental competition in heavyweight history, with Tyson succumbing to the second loss of his professional career. .

He presented blows of head and sight of Tyson being overcome by the helpless until it was enough for the referee Mitch Halpern, who intervened to stop the fight in the 11th round.

Halpern remained busy that night, but was prevented from officiating the rematch seven months later after a complaint from Tyson's camp. Mills Lane intervened at short notice.

The fight must be extraordinary. Tyson bit both Holyfield's ears during the rivets in Round 3, spitting a piece of cartilage on the canvas at one stage before outrageously claiming that a blow had caused the injury.

Lane said it was a "bull-t,quot; explanation and disqualified Tyson, who was expelled indefinitely. "Iron Mike,quot; regained his license after a year, but his glory days were over, those bites now more famous than any blow he has thrown.

What happens in Las Vegas no longer stays in Las Vegas. Instead, it is broadcast worldwide, with Fury and Wilder then under the spotlight.