Demolition error leads to a wrong home to be torn down in the historic Dallas neighborhood – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The owner of a demolition company says that a mistake led a team to tear down the wrong property in East Dallas.

According to neighbors, the 97-year-old house at 5532 Richard Avenue was quickly demolished on Wednesday.

However, the crew made a mistake at home; The house is owned by a former Dallas resident who lives in California.

Jeremy Wenninger says that a good friend of his used to live in the "pink house,quot; (as he was known in the street). When the woman died three years ago, she left the property to him. Wenninger became the legal owner in 2019. Although he lives in Los Angeles, he says he was in the process of renewing the property.

On Wednesday, he received a call that there was an excavator on the property and that the house was being demolished.

Neighbor Zach Basich recalls: “I was stopping just when the excavator and the demolition team left here. I didn't think about that much, I just thought of another permanent demolition in the neighborhood. "

Another neighbor, David Walkington, who also lives on Richard Avenue and knew the previous owner, says that several houses in the Vickory Place neighborhood are being demolished or damaged. «The house is gone. That was a unique house built in the twenties.

JR's demolition owner, Bobby Lindamood, says it was a mistake. The company's team was assigned to tear down another house on the same street.

Lindamood shared the following statement with Up News Info 11:

"JR's Demolition is a small family business that has been in the demolition business for 15 years. As an owner, I have been in demolition for over 35 years, and after more than 50,000 structure demolitions, this is the first incident in the that the wrong structure was demolished. We made a mistake and thought we had the right property. Many houses on Richard Street have been demolished by JR and other demolition companies in connection with the current remodeling and revitalization of this area. Unfortunately, this house had no house number and any street address was covered by water and debris from recent heavy rain events. However, JR inspected this property making sure it was empty. The house was stripped of all pipes and electricity. It lacked a base without concrete, and the gas meter had disappeared. The back door was closed and lacked a non-operative entrance door. The front yard was covered in carved tree debris as any demonstration house is before the demolition. The neighboring workers declared that the property had vagrants and has been vacant since October of last year. In summary, the property was similar in appearance and condition to many of the properties that JR demolished on Richard Street. We talked to the new owner of the property that acquired it in 2019 and we will work with him to achieve a resolution. ”

Lindamood also says that some local builders have offered to pay cash for the lot.

But Wenninger is not looking for another home. He says that when the Craftsman of the World War Era was torn down, he lost sentimental value, and hopes that the resolution reached can honor that.