Demi Lovato shares the ups and downs of her mental health journey

Demi lovato He is sharing a very honest message with his fans.
The "Anyone,quot; singer, who has been very open about her mental health journey and her way to sobriety, is encouraging those who struggle not to give up. In a post on his Instagram Stories, Lovato told his followers that he woke up feeling "not very sure of herself." Lovato posted this message shortly after his new interview on Ashley Graham& # 39; s Pretty big The podcast was launched, during which he talked about being the "freest,quot; he even felt in his life.
"I woke up feeling not very sure even when my PDB episode had just come out," Lovato wrote to his fans on Instagram. "May this be a reminder to anyone who is struggling: this life is a journey with tons of ups and downs, but you can't give up."
"I deal with s – t daily, but I know I will be fine with God on my side," the 27-year-old star continued.
Lovato added: "You, my friends and my family are also very useful."
During his interview with Graham, Lovato said he is no longer willing to "destroy,quot; his mental health to look a certain way.
"I haven't worn a pair of jeans forever because I don't like them, they don't make me feel good right now," Lovato said. "And I don't have to wear jeans if I don't want to."
Lovato also told Graham that he doesn't know what he currently weighs, but normally he could say his weight without even needing a balance.
"Now, I finally feel that I have freedom because I literally don't know my weight," Lovato said. "And it's the freest I've felt in my whole life."
Lovato is also now focusing on the acceptance of the body over the positivity of the body. As he explained to Graham: "Now, when I look in the mirror and start to have a negative thought, I don't stop and say: & # 39; No, you are beautiful, you are beautiful, I love you & # 39; you are perfect as you are. Because I don't believe it. "
Instead, Lovato says to herself: "You are healthy and I accept you."
