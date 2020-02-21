Demi Lovato shares the ups and downs of her mental health journey

Demi lovato He is sharing a very honest message with his fans.

%MINIFYHTMLade54262350db43bfa1bae559e43a5da13% %MINIFYHTMLade54262350db43bfa1bae559e43a5da14%

The "Anyone,quot; singer, who has been very open about her mental health journey and her way to sobriety, is encouraging those who struggle not to give up. In a post on his Instagram Stories, Lovato told his followers that he woke up feeling "not very sure of herself." Lovato posted this message shortly after his new interview on Ashley Graham& # 39; s Pretty big The podcast was launched, during which he talked about being the "freest,quot; he even felt in his life.

%MINIFYHTMLade54262350db43bfa1bae559e43a5da15% %MINIFYHTMLade54262350db43bfa1bae559e43a5da16%

"I woke up feeling not very sure even when my PDB episode had just come out," Lovato wrote to his fans on Instagram. "May this be a reminder to anyone who is struggling: this life is a journey with tons of ups and downs, but you can't give up."

"I deal with s – t daily, but I know I will be fine with God on my side," the 27-year-old star continued.