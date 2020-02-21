Dead Prez Rapper Stic in Hip-Hop: & # 39; We support and celebrate misogyny, self-loathing, fratricide, homicide and genocide !! & # 39;

Dead Prez rapper, Stic, has written an open letter, criticizing what hip-hop has become, and according to Stic, culture is celebrating everything that is wrong in society.

"As a culture of Hip Hop, in general terms, we seem addicted to glorify, support, perpetuate and celebrate negativity. We support and celebrate misogyny, self-loathing, fratricide, homicide and genocide, and we do it with pure arrogance and ego, almost everywhere you deliver to the main social networks, "Stic wrote in a long post on Instagram.

"Rappers have become the joke of culture, spitting nonsense in flashy and catchy ways for the possibility of fame and financial gain. Every major radio channel amplifies it," he continued.

"Men and women accept and participate in the negative atmosphere. All in the name of money, notoriety and glorification of street clichés. We have seen the same cycle engender death and cause damage in many ways over and over and over and again. Your favorite rappers will talk when a rapper's life is interrupted due to the same mindless mentalities that most of his own music perpetuates. It's not that we don't know better now. It's a choice. "

They agree?