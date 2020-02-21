Dead Prez Rapper Stic in Hip-Hop: & # 39; We support and celebrate misogyny, self-loathing, fratricide, homicide and genocide !! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

Dead Prez rapper, Stic, has written an open letter, criticizing what hip-hop has become, and according to Stic, culture is celebrating everything that is wrong in society.

"As a culture of Hip Hop, in general terms, we seem addicted to glorify, support, perpetuate and celebrate negativity. We support and celebrate misogyny, self-loathing, fratricide, homicide and genocide, and we do it with pure arrogance and ego, almost everywhere you deliver to the main social networks, "Stic wrote in a long post on Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here