Dawn Richard says Diddy used to tell the girls on his show that they are "ugly" and needed plastic surgery

Wayne wild unchained

Danity singer Kane recalls that Diddy made ruthless comments about the contestants on his MTV reality show & # 39; Making the Band & # 39; and intimidated her the last day before he sent her home.

How P Diddy was preparing to launch a new "Making the band", former contestant Dawn richard He opened his past experience with the music mogul on the MTV reality show and it's not that pleasant. "He brought us to the room and said: & # 39; You're ugly. You have to fix your face & # 39;". Wild things, "he said in"Wayne wild unchained"podcast.

"We were preparing for what the industry would be," he said. Danity kane singer continued. "But if we had done what we did at this time, Puff would have been crucified. Because you can't talk to women now, what he was saying was aggressive. It was really aggressive. It was crazy."

"The last time before choosing the band made me change twelve times," he recalled. "I knew I was going home, the reason he made me change was going to choose me all the time, but he made me feel like an idiot and stressed because I wanted to see if he was out of my home." game … and he would be as if she wasn't worth it. "

Despite his little positive treatment with Diddy, Richard thanked him for teaching him "to have the tools to be ready; lessons, crumbs of bread I will take."

"He is exactly who everyone thinks he is," he said. "It didn't change. It was exactly what I thought it would be. It gave me a chance and it was up to me to decide what to do with that. I didn't owe anything, nobody really does it in this industry. You have to find out for yourself. If you're smart, you will make an opportunity happen for yourself. "

While Dawn Richard still praised Diddy despite his verbal and mental abuse, some other artists were not so kind with their criticisms of Diddy. Mase Y Money sauce He called him a hypocrite for preaching black excellence when he allegedly mistreated and cheated his own artists.

In an interview, Jadakiss recalled fellow rapper P styles throwing a chair at Diddy during a heated argument when they wanted to be released from their Bad Boy record label.