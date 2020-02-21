Dawn Richard reveals how intense Diddy was as manager: he called them ugly and told them to harden

Dawn Richard is part of the recently reunited Danity Kane. DK is a group formed and dissipated by nothing less than music mogul Diddy.

Dawn made an appearance on the Wild Wayne Unchained podcast where he revealed what it really was to have Diddy as boss.

The singer revealed that he used to say the worst things to get them to develop thick skin and prepare for how brutal the industry is. Although she knows that these days would not be acceptable, she is grateful for what she learned from him.

‘He brought us to the room and said:‘ You're ugly. You have to fix your face. "Wild things. But he was preparing us for what the industry would be. But if we had done what we did at this time, Puff would have been crucified. Because you can't talk to women now, what he said was aggressive. It was really aggressive. It was crazy. & # 39;

She continued by saying: ‘This is what I appreciate about him. He is exactly who everyone thinks he is. He did not change. It was exactly what I thought it would be. It gave me a chance and it was up to me to decide what to do with that. He didn't owe me anything, nobody really does it in this industry. You have to find out for yourself. If you are intelligent, you will make an opportunity for yourself. "

This comes after the announcement that Making the Band will return, but with a twist. It will be a family affair because the bigwig music industry is bringing its three children as judges.

The Clips of Dawn interview has been shared on social media blogs and commentators feel that Diddy must have made a number about the girls considering that both Dawn and her group partner Aubrey O & # 39; Day have totally changed their appearance.



