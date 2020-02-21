David Moyes exclusive: Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and the key to the survival of the Premier League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML58aa6e6f5c756d22b0d04d76f737245a11% %MINIFYHTML58aa6e6f5c756d22b0d04d76f737245a12%





David Moyes praises Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen

"Declan will become a future West Ham captain, there's no doubt about that."

David Moyes is unequivocal in his conviction about the quality of Declan Rice. The young England midfielder has been the bright light in a frustrating season for West Ham, and Moyes believes that Rice has all the necessary attributes to become a key figure in the club in the coming years.

Moyes is well placed to judge Rice's career. He gave the 21-year-old his first consistent senior soccer career when he was in charge in 2017/18 and, upon returning to the club this season, Moyes has seen a player making significant progress. And a player determined to be better every day.

"I can see great improvements since I left," says Moyes Sky sports at West Ham's Rush Green training base, fresh out of Rice and his teammates' training in a recovery session after Wednesday's loss to Manchester City.

"He is now someone who is physically much better: he is much faster, much stronger. And he has a better understanding."

"I think he's learning with Mark Noble the leadership side. He was a quiet child when I first arrived at the club, but he's developing a good personality. He has many things to do better, but as a child he does very well.

Rice has the best pass accuracy in West Ham this season, 87%

"Many of the young boys these days seek to be improved by the coaches, but it is often your own personal development as a player. You have to develop, you have to understand, you have to learn things very fast and don't always trust your coaches to be your guide.

"Many of the great players joined a team and had to find their own way of doing things. Declan is doing it himself. He is developing himself, and is doing many things that prove why he is getting into Gareth Southgate's England team. "

Moyes described Rice earlier this month as & # 39; possibly the best midfielder in the country & # 39 ;, and statistics underscore the elite contributions that the young West Ham midfielder is making in the Premier League this season.

Rice is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league.

Among defensive midfielders, only Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City has made more tackles and interceptions, only Fred of Manchester United has made the same number of dribbles and only Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton has recovered more. In a wide range of skills, Rice is among the best. And, given his age, the signs are that he will also continue to improve.

"There are parts of his game that we hope will improve over time, with development. But right now he is taking an important role in the club," said Moyes, who believes the current club captain, Noble, is an ideal model for rice.

There is no one better than Declan can admire. You need people that young players should aspire to. David Moyes on Mark Noble as a role model for Declan Rice

"There is no one better for him to admire in this club. Mark will give him a true reflection on what the club looks like and how it is. It's good that way. But Mark probably learned from really good people in front of him. of the years, I had people to admire. You need people that young players should aspire to. "

Hard run

While the future is bright for Rice, Moyes' immediate priority is to keep West Ham in the Premier League. Currently they sit in third place in the relegation zone and their destiny could well be shaped by a match that includes a series of games against teams around them at the table.

But first they must find their way through a brutal race, with Liverpool then. Monday Night Football, and games with Southampton, Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea to follow.

The trip to Anfield is an ominous task, but although Moyes's pragmatic approach in Manchester City was criticized by some West Ham fans, he insists his team will need to follow a similar game plan against Liverpool, but it will be better when he has possession .

"There are many similarities (between facing City and Liverpool) but we want to play better when we have the ball," Moyes said. "We had the opportunity to play better and we did not take advantage of them. We had the opportunity to fight back, do better than us. These are things we should try to improve."

"But it was not for lack of players who did not try to carry out a game plan, they were only moments in which we had that opportunity that we did not take advantage of or use as well as we should have had."

Liverpool vs West Ham Live

Moyes can at least rely on some recent experience on Jurgen Klopp's side. West Ham was defeated 2-0 at the London stadium by Premier League leaders just before the winter break, when the Reds goalkeeper Alisson was forced to make several impressive stops.

"We learned a lot from the game," Moyes said. "I thought we had some really good moments and Alisson had one or two very good saves at night. They scored in the counterattack from our corner kick and we felt that the first goal on another day could have been given for handball, but it wasn't

The highlights of Liverpool's victory at West Ham in the Premier League.

"But you are going to have to defend yourself really well because of the quality of the players they have. We are aware of what they are capable of. The difficult thing is to stop them."

Will Bowen bring goals?

Maybe Jarrod Bowen could make a difference for West Ham. The January signing of £ 20 million from Hull City made its West Ham debut as a late substitute against Man City and, according to Moyes, has settled impressively.

What can you contribute to the West Ham attack? "I hope they are goals," said Moyes, whose team has scored only five times in six games since their 4-0 victory over Bournemouth. "In training I have seen someone who looks very elegant, who looks great, who is ready to play."

"We are all really impressed by his sharpness, his work and his ability to score goals have already been noticed. But what I don't want to do is put a lot of pressure on a young man who has come from the Championship to be the savior of what we are doing here.

Jarrod Bowen has impressed Moyes in training

"I have to make sure I use it the right way, at the right times, when I feel it is right. But I have to say it looks good, it doesn't look out of place in training and that's a big credit for him." "

Instead of an individual player, either Rice or Bowen, Moyes says the key to the survival of the Premier League lies in the entire group in West Ham, including fans.

"Team spirit, the union we had of everyone," were the key ingredients for West Ham's survival during his previous term, says Moyes. "I remember we had a disappointing spell, we didn't think the crowd was with us, and we came back and galvanized the crowd, and they galvanized with us."

"In the end, I remember my last three games that we beat Leicester, we tied with Manchester United and we beat Everton. I might need something like this again this year."

"But we need the crowd with us, supporters with us and we look forward to giving them something to shout about."