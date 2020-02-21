DAS explained: Ted Kravitz's guide on the great innovation F1 of Mercedes

%MINIFYHTML61f7261b4af7ff157a973111e598e51511% %MINIFYHTML61f7261b4af7ff157a973111e598e51512%

Has the Mercedes mobile steering wheel become the indispensable F1 2020? Sky Sports F1 provides the ultimate guide …





7:03



In this definitive guide, Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 fully explains what Mercedes DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team.



It is the innovation of 2020 that has made the entire Formula 1 speak, but what does it do and is a game change for the new season?

The double-axis steering, DAS for short, came from the shots on board the new Mercedes W11 in action during the winter opening test in Barcelona.

The paddock has not stopped talking about it since then.

So, in the video above, which can be seen for free in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports F1 & # 39; s Ted Kravitz answers and analyzes the key questions around the device.

What is it designed for and how do F1 tires normally line up?

How do the drivers handle it?

Is it legal?

Will the rivals now have to copy it?

And, most intriguing of all, has it already become the must-have for F1 2020 even though it won't be allowed in 2021?

Press Play to see Ted, with the help of two Pirelli tires and a chair, explain everything …