Danny Cipriani reveals battle with suicidal thoughts in an emotional video about Caroline Flack | Rugby Union News

England's rugby star and Gloucester asks that society be friendlier and show vulnerability while discussing the battle with "severe depression,quot;







%MINIFYHTML18f09bac66429b76f24a7d1cbe32da9b11% %MINIFYHTML18f09bac66429b76f24a7d1cbe32da9b12%

Danny Cipriani has revealed that he wanted to commit suicide at age 20 in the midst of a battle against "severe depression."

The England and Gloucester player, now 32, spoke extensively about his mental health problems in an emotional video following the suicide of his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack.

Cipriani said he was sharing his "most shameful and shameful moments,quot; in the hope of encouraging others to be friendlier and showing his vulnerable side, and also making sure that Flack's life "is not in vain."

Through your officer On social media, he said: "When I was 22 years old, I was going through severe depression and was seeing a psychiatrist … (On a) Saturday night at nine o'clock, I received a phone call from an agent who said that Sun I was going to print a story about you trying to buy a gun.

TV presenter Caroline Flack was found dead last Saturday after taking her own life

"So I met a guy who was in this nightclub … and ended up being in and around anything. And I knew he was a bad man … And I decided that at one point it was time to take the My life, and I tried to buy him a gun.

"I retired, and tried to buy it, and I retired, and this continued for about two months, and I couldn't do it because I had some struggle with me."

"Then he sold all the messages to SunY Sun They knew everything, they called my agent and they told me what was happening, and my psychiatrist had to get involved … And they were not legally allowed to print it. But that was the beginning.

"That was something I went through and I had to bear that. She (Caroline) knew all about me. And the reason I say this is because shame and shame is not something I should do to do this. It is how we treat people and take care of everyone because everyone has shame and shame to some extent.

"Whatever it is, we will be kind. We try to be gentle. We don't need malice. We don't need people to check your containers, we don't need people sitting outside trying to gather information. But, at the end of the day, we created what They are the means.

"Until we make a change as human beings, as social networks, that we now have the opportunity to make on social networks, we can be kind, we can do things and change perception."

"So, what I'm trying to say is that we can't blame the media. We can't blame ourselves, it's just what has been created. But now we can change what is happening. We can move on. His life will not in vain, and that is why I have to tell this story. "

Gloucester plans to use his next home game against Sale Sharks on February 28 to help promote mental health awareness.

:: Anyone who feels emotionally distressed or suicidal can call the Samaritans for help at 116 123 or send an email to [email protected] in the United Kingdom. In the USA In the US, call the Samaritan branch in your area or at 1 (800) 273-TALK.