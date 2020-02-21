Danni Wyatt: England needs & # 39; A-game & # 39; at the opening of the T20 World Cup | Cricket News

Watch England play against South Africa in the T20 Women's World Cup, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30 a.m. on Sunday





Danni Wyatt's England Women's T20 newspaper

In his last Sky Sports column, Danni Wyatt reacts to England's mixed results in his T20 World Cup warm-up games, suggesting that the team should bring his & # 39; Game A & # 39; when your tournament starts on sunday …

We have arrived in Perth. I think we are all ready for that first game now. We've been here a few weeks and I know I'm nibbling and I'm sure the other girls are too.

We are eager to get going and bring that trophy home! I think this is my fifth T20 World Cup and I lost in too many finals, so I hope this is it!

It has been a fairly long accumulation: I follow some of the Australian media on Twitter and they have become great in the tournament, which is really good, and I have seen Ellyse Perry's face in Melbourne and Perth.

The media has really been great: we had a welcome event this week, many people came and people in the pool who didn't even like cricket knew that a World Cup was being held.

Many of us, in fact, all but young people, have played in Perth and have a good experience of playing in the WACA, so it will keep us in a good position.

Obviously, our coach Lisa Keightley has been in charge of Perth Scorchers for the last four years at the WBBL, so she also has a great WACA experience, and yesterday we sat down in training and talked about how different it could be compared with other releases in Australia obviously with the rebound.

Tammy Beaumont and I have managed to run a few times in the WBBL in the WACA, how good! Actually, it is a fairly true wicket to be fair, there is a little bounce, but you get value for your shots. Amy Jones and Nat Sciver also played here for Perth.

In addition to cricket, Perth is an incredible place: we are currently spoiled here at the Crown Hotel. Amazing rooms and I think everyone's Instagram stories have been sharing a view from the room! We are very fortunate to be traveling the world to live.

Here there are also some lovely beaches, although it has been a bit cloudy: I ​​was going to go to one, but instead I chose to relax and watch the first game of the tournament in bed with my feet up and a cup of tea!

Some of us have gone out to dinner at the Lucky Shag bar; It sounds a bit doubtful but it's really very nice. We have good memories about our victory at the Ash Test at the WACA in 2014: then we went there to celebrate celebratory beers.

But now it's about concentrating for Sunday; Now we are quite complete with training and we have a planned night session that will be good to get used to the conditions under lights for our first game.

Danni Wyatt and England get down to work.

Many of the girls' parents will arrive in Australia, which will be really nice: my mother and father can't do it, but they have traveled a lot to see me play, so they can see me from home. time.

Cricket, especially the T20 cricket is a very fun game. You can be on top of your game one day and then the next day it can be completely different. I prefer that we have the hiccups we made against Sri Lanka in a warm-up rather than in the tournament itself. I think it's a kick in the ass for all of us.

Chamari Atapattu has just shown how much he can take from any team in the world, and that's what happens with the T20 cricket: anyone can beat anyone on the day, it only takes a player to have an outstanding day and, before it realize you've lost it.

However, the New Zealand warming game was probably our best performance since we were in Australia. We played very well, we got Sophie Devine early, we took wickets regularly and we managed to leave the races with two overs for last.

Danni Wyatt reached 42 in England's warm-up victory against New Zealand

That was really nice against a quality team and, personally, getting some careers and some time in between was really good.

The day before, I got the coach to throw me balls! New Zealand has Lea Tahuhu and Sophie, who have a little rhythm behind them; I knew they would probably throw me some short balls, so I got the coach to hit me with the sling!

Amy Jones doesn't say much when we go out to bat, but neither do I! I think she's ready to show the world what she can really do. She is of quality; She has strengths that are different from mine and I think we complement each other very well. I also think she is the best goalkeeper in the world.

South Africa is a very tough and underrated initial opponent. They are one of the best teams in the world: they have Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp playing bowling in advance, who have some good wheels behind them.

I faced them at the WBBL a few months ago, so I know what they can do. There is also Lizelle Lee, who can take your game off with the bat, so it will be an important wicket for us to leave early.

We will have to be in our & # 39; A-game & # 39; to beat them, but what a great start it will be if we can.

