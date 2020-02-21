Daniel Farke says that Norwich won't raise the white flag & # 39; in the Premier League survival fight | Soccer news

















1:41



Norwich chief Daniel Farke insists his team has not yet "raised the white flag,quot;

Daniel Farke insists that Norwich will not raise the white flag and will surrender in the Premier League while fighting the odds of keeping up.

The Canaries run the risk of being drifted at the foot of the table, currently seven points away from safety in weekend games.

However, Farke is still positive for the match, with his squad defeated by a fight performance in the 1-0 defeat last weekend against the fugitive leader Liverpool as they prepare for Sunday's trip to Wolves.

"We don't want to talk about next season at this time because we haven't raised the white flag," said Farke, who confirmed that side Sam Byram will miss the rest of the campaign after hamstring surgery.

"We are focused on what we have to do right now: in the game of the Wolves."

"Our main theme is to be as successful as possible in the coming weeks. The other issues are not as important."

"Our main theme is to be as successful as possible in the coming weeks. The other issues are not as important."

Farke, whose team has accumulated 18 points in 26 games this season, added: "We know we need to get as close as possible to 40 points."

"It's a huge task because we are in the worst position and we need to earn more points than all our competitors, but it is still in our hands."

"We don't have to look at other parties and pray for results, just to concentrate on our games."

Like Norwich last season, Wolves secured the promotion back to the top as winners of the Sky Bet Championship in 2018.

Like Norwich last season, Wolves secured the promotion back to the top as winners of the Sky Bet Championship in 2018.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team, however, has not struggled to defend itself since then, and again impressed with a 4-0 victory over Espanyol in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Farke, however, maintains that recent performances outside have shown that Norwich can be competitive.

"We are definitely on the right track and in terms of results, a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool is not the end of the world," he said.

"When I judged our last away games, we had a superior performance in Tottenham, a victory in Burnley (in the FA Cup) and a clean sheet in Newcastle, so they have been quite good in recent weeks."

Teemu Pukki has scored 11 Premier League goals this season

"If we can continue like this, we will have the opportunity in each game to score points."

"If we are able to do it, we have the opportunity to accumulate enough points to earn the right to remain in this league."

Norwich also has doubts about his physical condition about the central Christoph Zimmermann and the end Onel Hernández.

However, Farke is confident that the Northern Ireland international, Jamal Lewis, can return to the side to cover the loss of Byram, who was forced to leave the first half against Liverpool.

"It's not good to lose Sam, but I have to congratulate Jamal," Farke said. "It has been really top notch in training, but I couldn't bring it."

"Jamal remained mentally strong and prepared his body for this situation."