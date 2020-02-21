Dan Gilbert makes his first public appearance after a stroke – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit businessman and billionaire Dan Gilbert appeared on stage on Friday for the first time in nine months.

I was accepting a lifetime achievement award from Crain’s Detroit Business.

The 58-year-old man suffered a stroke last spring and took a break from public opinion.

Today, Gilbert was honored for his contributions to the development of the city.

In his speech, he expressed his gratitude for his family and team.

Gilbert's new company is an Innovation Center for the University of Michigan.

It is next to the old Wayne County jail project.

