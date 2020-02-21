Dallas attorney gets 5 years in Louisiana prison for beating a woman after the date – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Dallas attorney gets 5 years in Louisiana prison for beating a woman...

Dallas attorney gets 5 years in Louisiana prison for beating a woman after the date

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas lawyer pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in a Louisiana prison for breaking his girlfriend's eye socket and taking out a tooth.

Prosecutors say Willlie Richardson Joseph Jr., 33, of Dallas, was sentenced Friday immediately after pleading guilty to a charge of assault from a dating partner with serious injuries.

Willlie Richardson Joseph Jr. (Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says that Joseph repeatedly beat the woman during an argument after a movie appointment on April 13 in the parish.

