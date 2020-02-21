Daddy Yankee wins big in 2020 Lo Nuestro Award

Instagram

Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee He was the big winner of the Lo Nuestro 2020 Awards on Thursday night (February 20), taking home seven gongs.

The 43-year-old singer had won 12 awards at the ceremony, but he still left with an impressive tour, including awards for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

It was quickly followed by Bad bunny, who took home five awards, while Sebastian Yatra Y Christian Nodal Each won three.

Sharing a moment of himself surrounded by his awards on the red carpet, Yankee wrote: "Always Grateful!", Which translates as "always grateful."

Daddy Yankee expressed his gratitude after his great victory.

Other winners in the awards ceremony included Spanish singer Raphael, which received the Excellence Award, and J Balvin, who received the Yankee Global Icon Award.

"I'm really grateful for everything that's happening, but you know, I'm just a global dreamer. That's how I feel. I don't feel like an icon," Balvin told Entertainment Tonight after accepting the gong. "I am a great dreamer, and that is all that matters."

"It has been a blessing (this year). You know, these past few years have been incredible, and it is getting better and better."

Pit bull, ThaliaY Alejandra Espinosa organized the awards, with John Travolta making a surprise appearance to support his friend Pitbull.

When Pitbull took the stage to perform a mix of his successes, the star of "Pulp Fiction" was seen dancing with the musician, before stepping into the microphone to join him in a performance of "Get Ready."