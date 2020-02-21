Dad proposes Preemie's mother outside the neonatal intensive care unit in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two-month-old Josie Jones went home with her parents on Friday after almost two months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Dallas.

She was born on December 30, 2019 at 29 weeks, weighing just over three pounds.

%MINIFYHTML941c373b29ee27a61248da5277a404b113% %MINIFYHTML941c373b29ee27a61248da5277a404b114%

But before he went home, his father Dalton Jones had a surprise for Josie's mother, Lacy McQuagge of Red Oak.

%MINIFYHTML941c373b29ee27a61248da5277a404b115% %MINIFYHTML941c373b29ee27a61248da5277a404b116%

He proposed in the NICU with his relatives and nurses of the NICU sharing the exciting moment.

Lacy said "yes!"

"Congratulations to the happy couple and the sweet baby Josie," the hospital said in a press release.