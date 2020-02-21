COVID-19 and Travel: answers to travelers' questions

Currently, the C.D.C. He has no advice for South Korea, according to his site.

I am scheduled for a stopover at Singapore's Changi Airport. This is a problem?

Until Wednesday, Singapore had 84 cases of coronavirus, but it is unlikely that transit through the airport will put travelers in contact with any of the patients. Earlier this month, the airport implemented rules to help keep the virus at bay. Anyone who has traveled to mainland China within 14 days of their arrival in Changi cannot enter or travel through Singapore. In addition, the Immigration and Control Authority of Singapore suspended the issuance of new visas to people with Chinese passports. The airport also said it increased the frequency with which the airport is cleaned and more disinfectants are used in the cleaning process.

Kuriga said that, in his opinion, "at this time it is safe to travel there, but as with everything else, keep checking."

Do airlines disinfect planes between flights? Are they instituting new policies?

Airplanes are small spaces with many people in them and may be involved in disease transmission. While it is not clear if most airlines are changing their cleaning procedures due to the coronavirus, we do know how they usually clean the aircraft cabins.

"In Southwest, airplanes undergo regular cleaning between flights and comprehensive cleaning when the aircraft is parked overnight," an airline spokesman said. When the plane is cleaned, surfaces, including trays, seats and carpets, are cleaned.

Curtis Blessing, a spokesman for American Airlines said that the planes are cleaned regularly and that the depth of the cleaning varies, depending on the turn times and the type of flight, but the bathrooms are cleaned, the floors are cleaned and the trash visible It is removed from the seat pockets. on all flights

"When time on land allows it, the galleys are cleaned, as are the tray tables," Blessing said. “Transcontinental, Hawaii and international flights experience an even deeper level of cleanliness that includes cleaning of sinks, tray tables and galley areas, as well as any surface of the aircraft. Floors are also vacuumed. ”

Delta is supplying kits with hand sanitizers, gloves and surgical masks to passengers on all flights to and from Asia. A spokeswoman for Delta said the airline's planes are "completely clean for the safety of our customers and crew."