Courtney Love and her daughter share a sweet birthday tribute to the late Kurt Cobain

Keeping alive the memory of the tragic leader of Nirvana, his wife and daughter Frances Bean turn to their individual account on social networks to publish a photo of the rocker.

Kurt Cobainthe widow Courtney loveAnd your daughter Frances Bean Cobain I have reminded the late online rocker about what his 53rd birthday would have been.

Thursday, February 20 marked the birthday of the tragic Nirvana Frontman and his wife and son made sure to keep his memory alive by posting photos of the singer on Instagram, 26 years after his tragic death.

Love shared a black and white snapshot of Cobain without subtitles with a guitar on her social media page, while her only daughter, now 27, took her Instagram Story timeline and uploaded a sweet photo of her father hugging her when I was a baby.

He added a green heart emoji and the image of a dove next to the image.

Cobain died on April 5, 1996, at age 27.