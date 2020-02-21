Counting on – Jessa Duggar enjoys a date night without children with Ben Seewald while showing her new look

Counting on The stars Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald recently enjoyed a date without their three young children: Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 2 and Ivy Jane, 9 months. The couple documented their evening on social media, and Duggar showed her husband's new appearance: a shaved baby face.

During their date night, Duggar and Seewald traveled to their local Whole Foods market in northern Arkansas and picked up some groceries so they could have dinner together at home in their kitchen.

"Let's face it: I live from the collection of groceries most of the time," Duggar wrote on Instagram. “But buying groceries is never more enjoyable than when we do it together. #datenight @ben_seewald ".

On his Instagram, Seewald also posted a photo of the couple, and wrote in legend that they had grabbed some smoked paprika, combed fresh produce for sale and picked up some bags of locally roasted coffee. He added that he loves shopping with Duggar and that he was excited to go to the kitchen so they could do something together.

While the couple highlighted their healthy food they were doing together for their date, what really caught the attention of fans was Seewald's new look. The 24-year-old shaved his characteristic beard and fans couldn't get over how different he looked.

Positive comments came quickly, with a fan writing that Seewald "looks so young,quot; with a clean shave. A second fan noted that the beard was gone, while a third wrote that they really liked the look of clean shaving.

Fans also related to Duggar and Seewald's night date at a grocery store, and one wrote that there is nothing more enjoyable than a quiet shopping trip while the children are with a babysitter.

Another Instagram user said shopping alone with her husband is definitely a date, and a fan shared her Valentine's Day experience that included a lunch date and a trip to the grocery store.

Jessa Duggar has been constantly adding content to her Instagram page and YouTube channel lately, including tips for cutting young children's hair, how to entertain on a limited budget, and make homemade pancakes with her children.

“Children in the kitchen: pancakes! 🥞 I wanted to share our favorite super easy pancake recipe! It takes less than 5 minutes to get confused! We do this at least 2 times a week, and children LOVE to help, "Duggar wrote in the legend of a video featuring Spurgeon and Henry in the kitchen.

"It costs less, is healthier and tastes better than all the store-bought pancake mixes we have tried. Very tasty, we often eat them as a snack, without syrup or anything! Duggar wrote.

New episodes of Counting on Will return to TLC later this year.



