Costa Mesa seeks to block the transfer of up to 70 coronavirus patients to the city – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Costa Mesa is trying to block the transfer of up to 70 confirmed coronavirus patients to the city.

Federal court documents filed on Friday indicate that the federal government plans to transfer patients from Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento to the former Fairview Development Center on Sunday. Last night, officials began hearing about the plan from the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to move between 30 and 76 patients to state lands.

Some of the patients are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship from which more than 300 US citizens were removed on Monday.

City leaders say they filed a court order to stop the transfer in an effort to protect the residents of Costa Mesa.

"We have a lot of activity in the area." said Mayor Katrina Foley. "So, it is not the type of isolated area and it would be appropriate to quarantine people who have an infectious disease," said Mayor Katrina Foley.

The biggest concern is the lack of information, despite the fact that patients are expected to arrive in a matter of days, said Costa Mesa fire chief Dan Stefano.

"There has been no flow of information, and in a situation like that, for us, it creates the greatest concern," he said.

While it is known that patients are California residents and some may come from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, city manager Loriann Farrell Harrison said the city needs to know more before feeling comfortable with the transfer.

"The reason we have followed a court order is because we don't have much information. We would like to know more about who the people are," he said.

According to the court order, the city of Costa Mesa seeks to stop the transfer until "an adequate study of the site has been carried out, it has been determined that the designated site is suitable for this purpose, all necessary safeguards and precautions have been implemented, and the public and the local government have been informed of all efforts to mitigate the risk of disease transmission. "

