Coronavirus turns Redwood City's dream cruise into quarantine chaos – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – While sitting down for dinner on January 27, aboard the Diamond Princess luxury cruise to Japan, Rick and Kathy Wright of Redwood City had two good reasons to toast a champagne toast.

"We were celebrating our 28th wedding anniversary and now we were celebrating that we were now empty nests," Kathy explained.

His youngest son, Dillon, had just gone to college.

“To me, it sounded really romantic and great. It is the first time in 28 years that they have no children living in the house, "his daughter, Carly Hoffman, told KPIX.

But, in just a few weeks, his dream vacation became a nightmare with the arrival of an unknown danger: the new coronavirus, now designated COVID-19. It was spreading in China and there was an outbreak on his ship.

Since then, the couple has suffered two quarantines. Kathy remains kidnapped at the Travis Air Force base, alone.

On Wednesday night, paramedics took her husband Rick to a San Francisco hospital.

The bad news came with a knock on the door.

"Everyone dressed and said,quot; we regret to inform you, but your test has been positive, "Kathy recalled.

Rick had tested positive for COVID-19. The test was conducted in Japan.

"Of course we cried a little and then we gathered their things," Kathy said.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to increase.

The second largest group of cases is aboard the Diamond Princess.

As of Thursday morning, 634 passengers had tested positive for COVID-19, including Rick.

Kathy is worried.

“Really, any symptoms you have scare you. I just hope for the best I don't have, "he said.

Kathy is a registered nurse. She knows how to mitigate infection and infection. On the cruise, she and Rick remained in quarantine in the cabin, washing their own clothes, taking fresh air from a private balcony and taking their own temperatures.

Japanese health officials kept them informed about the outbreak three times a day. Kathy thanked the frequent updates. I knew, as a nurse, that fear and anxiety are contagious.

But, he said, that would soon change. She said things went wrong when US officials began evacuating the American citizens of the Diamond Princess. Twelve days after their quarantine of 14 days, they were told that they would have to disembark and that they would go home.

Not all the results of everyone's virus test had returned and, Kathy said, the evacuation quickly became chaotic.

"As soon as you left the ship, it was when everything went crazy," Kathy said.

Kathy told KPIX how they sat on the buses for six hours: four hours in front of the cruise before traveling 20 minutes to the airport and then two more hours on the runway before boarding the plane. She said they breathed stagnant air on buses with passengers who coughed, sneezed and vomited. As a nurse, I was horrified.

"You are sitting on this germ Petri dish," he said.

Kathy said she and Rick were initially put on separate planes that would end up in different destinations. They pressed successfully to stay together, but Rick's luggage flew to Texas. You still have to get your bags.

On the 10-hour flight home, Kathy noticed that not all passengers wore masks and that everyone ate from the community food tables without wearing gloves or masks. Some passengers who boarded the plane learned the results of their tests and found that they were positive even if they showed no symptoms. They were kidnapped in an area of ​​the plane and separated with a large tarp. But, Kathy said, they all used the same bathrooms.

That horrified his daughters, who are also nurses. They talked with KPIX

"Another Petri dish that is much tighter with stagnant air," said Allie. "All these infected passengers," Carly exclaimed.

Two nights before, they talked to their mom and stepfather Rick, in a Facetime call.

"It's great that we have modern technology to see them, but it will really be a relief to be able to see them physically and touch them," explained Allie.

“No matter your age, you always need your mother. So I can't wait to see her in two weeks, "Carly added.

As nurses, they couldn't help transmitting some public health advice: they urged everyone to get a flu shot.

H1N1 is now circulating in the Bay Area and many children are getting sick with influenza.

Kathy said she had been cleaned for COVID-19. If the test is negative, you can go home after your second quarantine ends.

She said the biggest test will come if the new coronavirus takes hold in the United States and begins to spread steadily within our borders. In his experience, he is concerned that the United States is not prepared.

"I feel there is no sense of urgency and people do not understand how our lives have been interrupted. We have families, we have pets, we have jobs. You really feel like a name and number and that is not something urgent for bureaucrats in the top of the CDC, "said Kathy.

KPIX contacted the Centers for Disease Control to get an answer. The CDC said to contact the US Department of State. UU. A spokesman for the State Department responded in an email, saying that the State Department has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of US citizens abroad and noted how 23 US citizens remain aboard the Diamond Princess. These passengers, once they disembark, cannot travel to the USA. UU. For at least 14 days.