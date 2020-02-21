Coronavirus takes two more lives in Iran | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML6b1287335f6dd6073c8d355fa30d033511% %MINIFYHTML6b1287335f6dd6073c8d355fa30d033512%

Tehran, Iran – The authorities in Iran have confirmed the death of two more people as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Iran to four.

"The total number of deaths in Iran so far is four," Alireza Vahabzadeh, an advisor to the Iranian health minister, told Al Jazeera on Friday when Iranians voted across the country in their eleventh round of parliamentary elections.

The health official did not share more information about where the deaths occurred on Thursday.

Two older people who died in the holy city of Qom on Wednesday were the first deaths in the Middle East and the seventh and eighth deaths caused by the virus outside of mainland China.

Vahabzadeh said there were 13 confirmed cases of the infection: four in Tehran, seven in Qom, south of the capital, and two in Rasht, which is located in the northern part of the country.

The health official added that there were several suspicious cases in other cities, but they were being tested.

The coronavirus, known as COVID-19, was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. Since then, it has infected more than 75,000 people and killed more than 2,000, the vast majority of victims in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak as a global health emergency.

Coronavirus recovery rates

Qom measurements

On Thursday, a health official quoted by the semi-official IRNA news agency said the victims had had no contact with foreigners or with Chinese citizens.

Vahabzadeh told Al Jazeera that the Iranian Ministry of Health recommended that people limit their movement in and out of religious sites in Qom, 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the capital.

Meanwhile, state media reported that Qom authorities closed schools and universities in the city on Thursday.

Ali Tabatabaei, a journalist in Qom, praised the strong measures of the government.

"Local authorities have been taking the infection seriously and so far three hospitals have been assigned to receive patients affected by the virus. The license for all doctors working for the government has been canceled and all hospitals are on red alert." , said. .

The emergency teams had arrived from Tehran, he said, adding that Iran's Deputy Minister of Health, Qasem Jan-Babaei, was also in the city.

Ali Gholizadeh, an Iranian public health policy researcher at the University of Science and Technology of China, said on Wednesday that Iran's ministry of health was prepared to fight the virus, but added that relatives of the victims should be put in quarantine "until we are sure that they are not infected,quot;.

"People in Iran should not panic," he said, noting that the death rate from the virus was low.