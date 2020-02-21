Coronavirus reveals anti-Chinese sentiment in South Korea | South Korea News

%MINIFYHTML6e3691db7ad3dd1a18b0a46c4141fb3f11% %MINIFYHTML6e3691db7ad3dd1a18b0a46c4141fb3f12%

The COVID-19 virus has forced countries around the world to face racism and xenophobia, so much so that, in fact, a Wikipedia page has been dedicated to compiling hate-fed incidents.

In the United States, an Asian woman wearing a facial mask was physically assaulted in New York City by a stranger who called her "sick."

In the United Kingdom, soccer player Dele Alli faced a violent reaction after posting a Snapchat video of himself wearing a facial mask and making fun of an Asian man.

In France, the hashthag #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus began to be a trend in response to racist attacks. The phrase translates as "I am not a virus."

South Koreans are also forced to analyze their anti-Chinese racism as panic begins to take root.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increased from approximately 28 on February 12 to 204 and one death on February 21.

But even though the sudden increase was caused by a unique South Korean woman now dubbed "super ajumma,quot; (or "super middle-aged lady,quot;), many South Koreans still blame the Chinese for the spread of the coronavirus.

"If you look online, many of the comments of Internet users blame the Chinese," said Felicia Istad, a doctoral candidate who investigates South Korea's diversity policy at the University of Korea.

"I heard and saw that there are stores in Korea that put signs like & # 39; there is no Chinese welcome & # 39; at the door, and I know there are quite aggressive comments all over the web."

Animosity

South Korea's relationship with China has always been somewhat geopolitically charged, from the THAAD missile crisis to Beijing's semi-solidarity relationship with North Korea. However, the two countries still have strong ties.

China is the largest trading partner of South Korea in both imports and exports, and Chinese travelers represent the majority of tourists to the country, representing approximately 34 percent of total visitors in December 2019 alone.

However, that has not stopped hatred in the era of the coronavirus.

"The Chinese are by far the largest immigrant population in South Korea. There are many Chinese students in Korean universities and there are more and more Chinese who settle here in the long term," said Istad.

"However, it is very common to have prejudices against the Chinese here: there are stereotypes that the Chinese are noisy or non-hygienic, for example."

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Korea exceeded 200 on Friday (Heo Ran / Reuters)

In January, more than half a million South Koreans signed a petition to the presidential Blue House asking for a total ban on Chinese visitors.

Several newspapers in the Seoul area have reported the appearance of "Non-Chinese,quot; posters in South Korean companies, and some simply banned foreigners altogether.

Meanwhile, a popularly known logo of previous boycotts on Japanese products, which was caused by a forced labor dispute of the colonial era, has been redesigned in an Internet meme that spreads anti-Chinese sentiment.

Instead of "No Japan,quot;, the meme says: "No China,quot; – "No, thanks, fine dust pollution and Wuhan coronavirus. Boycott of China."

"It is a shame that people show their prejudices against the Chinese," said Moon Tae-sun, a university student studying in Seoul.

"I think this should not be seen as a problem of someone's nationality, but as a public health problem. Koreans can travel to China and return and spread the virus as well."

"I hesitate to admit it, but I avoid Chinese tourists when I see them walking around the city," said Cho YM, an office worker who lives in Seoul who asked for her name to be abbreviated, for fear of reprisals.

"I've heard people say they want the Chinese to get out of here. I would also like them to leave, if I'm honest. It's nothing personal, I'm worried about the virus."

Historical roots

It is no secret that there is tension between South Koreans and Chinese citizens, even when those Chinese citizens are ethnically Korean.

The Internet jargon of Ilbe, a website formed by young Internet trolls, has dubbed the Chinese "cockroaches,quot; online, for example.

And even among the popular Korean media, representations of Chinese immigrants can be less flattering.

"You can see this if you watch movies even in recent years," said Istad.

He cited the 2017 movie Midnight Runners, a fictional thriller about Chinese gangsters kidnapping children for organ trafficking.

The film was so offensive to some Chinese residents in South Korea that a few dozen protested and asked director Kim Joo-hwan to apologize and retract.

Another fictional film of the same year, The Outlaws, is largely about police trying to attack vicious crimes committed by gangs in a Chinatown in the Seoul area.

Tourists with masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Seoul (Heo Ran / Reuters)

"There are quite strong perceptions about those areas: that they are rampant with crimes, that there is prostitution, organ trafficking, a lot of violence, and I think that in part this comes from the portrayed news of the Korean Chinese in South Korea," said Istad.

"The stereotype is that they make a living from illegal activities. So, whenever there are crimes committed by Chinese or Korean-Chinese people, the news will describe them as such, instead of saying that it is only a violent crime committed by a generic individual. ". "

"More and more, we are also watching these films that portray these areas as places of violence and illegal business," said Istad.

It's hard to know where exactly racism and animosity come from, but the tension over South Korea's real estate and dangerous air has been long-standing, even before the outbreak of coronavirus.

Some South Koreans blame Chinese investors for allegedly over-developing Jeju Island, a popular holiday destination south of Busan, while others blame China for its high concentration of fine particle pollution, which is linked to serious health problems. .

It is not clear how much responsibility China really has for the already existing industrial air problems in South Korea, but some South Korean citizens have even tried to sue Beijing about the topic

"I really believe that in Korea, you know, this problem around the coronavirus is fueled by a pre-existing anti-Chinese sentiment," said Istad.

Not as frequent

At least one South Korean scholar, however, said the anti-Chinese sentiment is not as frequent as one might think.

"I see a lot of anti-Chinese sentiment in South Korea? Not really," said Andrew Eungi Kim, a professor of sociology at the University of Korea.

"Yellow dust in the past was one of the main problems with China, as well as fine particles, but the anti-Chinese sentiment is not comparable to what Koreans experience with Japan, for example."

"But with the coronavirus, there are derogatory comments about how the Chinese handle hygiene issues or things like that," Kim added.

"I wouldn't say it's a strong anti-Chinese feeling, but rather a feeling of belittling the Chinese."