Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | China news

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the window of opportunity to stop the deadly perm of the coronavirus was "shrinking,quot; amid concerns over an increase in cases without a clear link with China, even in a variety of countries in the Middle East.

Lebanon and Israel confirmed their first cases on Friday, while the Iranian Ministry of Health reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of the infection, known as COVID-19. That brings the number of victims in Iran to four and the number of infections to 18.

Meanwhile, Italy reported its first death from the coronavirus when authorities moved to close schools, bars and other public spaces in 10 northern cities.

In mainland China, the death toll was 2,236, while the number of infections reached 75,465.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday, February 22

First Italian patient dies of coronavirus

A patient in the northern city of Padua died after being infected with the coronavirus, becoming the first Italian victim of the disease, Ansa news agency reported.

The dead man was 78, he said.

A police car is seen in the town of Codogno after authorities told residents to stay home and suspend public activities, as 14 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in northern Italy in the province of Lodi, Italy, February 21, 2020 (Reuters)

Friday, 21st of February

Kuwait stops all flights to and from Iran

Kuwait's civil aviation authority decided to stop all flights to and from Iran amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said, citing an official statement.

Kuwaiti citizens arriving from Iran will be subject to quarantine, he said, adding that residents or those with an entry permit who were in Iran during the last two weeks will be excluded.

In addition, any foreign traveler who comes from Iran will also be denied entry.

Zelensky criticizes the people who attacked the Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had harsh words for an angry crowd that broke windows in buses carrying dozens of Ukrainians evacuated from China by the new outbreak of coronavirus.

"We keep saying that Ukraine is Europe. But yesterday it seemed that we were Europe in the Middle Ages," Zelensky said in Kiev.

Fearing that passengers will bring the first deadly case of the new coronavirus to Ukraine, hundreds of people, some armed with metal bars and rocks, came to protest their return on Thursday.

Ukrainians protest for coronavirus evacuees





Public spaces closed in 10 Italian cities due to fears of coronavirus

The authorities in northern Italy ordered the closure of schools, bars and other public spaces in 10 cities after a series of new cases of coronaviruses.

Five doctors and nine other people tested positive for the virus in Lombardy, after apparently frequenting the same bar and group of friends, with two other cases in Veneto, authorities said at a press conference.

More than 50,000 people have been asked to stay in their homes in the areas involved, while all public activities such as carnival celebrations, church masses and sporting events have been banned for up to a week.

Read the rest of the updates on Friday, February 21 here.